WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Chariho School Committee met Thursday for a final budget workshop and there was good news for the towns.
The proposed $55.4 million Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget with debt service, a 3.5% increase over the current year, has been reduced to $54.7 million, resulting in a year-over-year 2.2% increase.
Several factors and actions contributed to the reduction. Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the new school bus contract was less than the district had anticipated. The district received bids from five school bus companies and, if the School Committee approves, will end up sticking with its current company, Ocean State Transit. State categorical transportation aid will be level-funded at $1.7 million.
“We were able to drop our transportation about $158,000 based on School Committee approval and state aid remaining the same,” she said.
The numbers pertaining to statewide student transportation are still not known. Chariho, which is required by the state to pay the transportation costs of students attending schools outside the district, may take over the transportation of those students as well, if it will save the district money.
The district's fund balance, or surplus, was also reduced. At last week’s annual Omnibus meeting, Richmond Finance Director Laura Kenyon and Hopkinton Finance Director Brian Rosso asked the School Committee to reduce the fund balance from 2.5% to 2%.
School Committee Chairwoman Linda Lyall said the committee had decided not to go all the way to 2% but had left the fund balance at 2.25% because of the uncertain financial situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction to 2.25% will still save the three towns about $135,000.
“The School Committee was not comfortable going to 2% because it’s always hard to go back and ask for more if we want to get that rainy day fund back up at some point,” Lyall said.
The towns also asked that their share of the capital budget be reduced to zero, which the School Committee has done, saving the towns more than $200,000.
Capital improvements
The district’s capital improvement plan is $2.3 million. Picard explained that $1.5 million had been set aside last year for anticipated pandemic expenses, but the district was anticipating federal COVID funds that will allow the reallocation of those funds to capital projects.
“The $1.5 million from last year for the COVID expenses … we’re hoping to receive reimbursement so we can shift that money to capital improvements,” she said. “Once we have those dollars, what we did was, we reduced the towns’ capital contributions to zero, and that was approximately $218,000.”
One of the more costly capital projects, the upgrade of the fire alarm at Hope Valley Elementary School, will be less expensive than anticipated, following a consultation with the Rhode Island Fire Marshal.
“We were able to drop that by $113,000,” Picard said.
Another major expense is the new standardized English Language Arts curriculum, which the state requires all districts to have in place by 2023.
Finance Director Ned Draper said the goal was to pay the initial ELA curriculum costs this year. The total cost of the new curriculum is not yet known.
“The goal was to get that paid for this year, and really do our best to either find an alternative funding source or reallocate resources this year towards that goal,” he said. “
Curriculum funds of $150,000 will come from the capital plan to improve the equipment in the Chariho Tech culinary arts program. Picard explained that the culinary upgrade was spread out over several years, allowing some of the funds to be moved to the ELA curriculum.
“We sort of walked back our CTC culinary plan, pushed it out a little, certain phases in the capital plan in certain years, and then got approval from the School Committee to purchase our ELA resources this budget year as opposed to next budget year, to reduce the next budget,” Picard said.
Draper said the district had to be able to adapt quickly to changing circumstances during the pandemic.
“Much like we’ve learned from 2020, we need to be ready to adapt,” he said. “So, if something unexpected happens between now and our anticipated [budget] adoption in March and April, we just need to be prepared for whatever that may be.”
Another factor affecting the capital budget will be the decision of whether to continue to spend money maintaining aging elementary school buildings or consolidate the four schools into a single, large school that would be largely funded by the state’s “newer and fewer” initiative. The district is sending a survey to residents of the three towns this weekend to gauge community support for a new school or maintaining the existing schools.
Lyall said committee members had done their best to ease the burden of the towns in the new budget.
“We were very happy and comfortable with the fact that we were able to get to the point where we are now,” she said. “We’re in a good position now … if we can get to the 2% [requested] by the towns, we want to work collaboratively with the towns.”
Picard said she had done what she could to cut expenses without compromising education quality.
“I know it’s tough times for everyone,” she said. “My goal was to safeguard teaching and learning.”
The School Committee will be asked to adopt the budget on Feb. 9 and the budget referendum will take place on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.