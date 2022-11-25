The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission annual essay contest is open to all middle and high school students in Rhode Island. The deadline for applicants is Thursday, Dec.15.
Four winners will be chosen, two middle school students and two high school students, with a prize of $100 awarded to the first-place entries and a $50 prize to the second-place entries.
Middle school students are asked to write a letter to Dr. King that expresses gratitude, seeks advice, and presents a possible solution to racial inequalities in modern times.
High school students are asked to write a speech that identifies and explains their dream of a society that reflects the values and principles of Dr. King.
The essays and permission forms must be emailed to RIMLKESSAY@gmail.com.The Commission reserves the right to promote, publish, and/or distribute any or all entries.
For permission forms or more information, visit rilegislature.gov.
— Sun staff
