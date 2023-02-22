WESTERLY — Plans to build a self-storage facility on the site where a Staples store once stood gained a key approval from the town’s Planning Board on Tuesday.
The proposed 101,250-square-foot storage facility would be adjacent to Route 78 and accessed through the Ocean State Job Lot plaza.
The application is for construction of a three-story mini-storage facility on a 33,750-square-foot footprint. The building would include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units.
“We can make this productive, we can fulfill the objective of the Comprehensive Plan with respect to sites like this,” attorney Thomas Liguori, representing developer 16 Post Road Ministorage, said.
The board’s approval of the master plan is part of an effort to re-zone the front portion of the parcel from a Highway Commercial Zone to a General Commercial Zone.
An initial request to re-zone the entire parcel was modified at the board’s January meeting, leaving the rear half of the parcel in a rural residential zone. That area is all wetland and cannot be developed.
Mini storage is not allowed in highway commercial or rural residential zoning districts, but is allowed by special use permit in the General Commercial zone. The town’s Zoning Board would issue that permit, which the Planning Board recommended as well.
On Feb. 7, the Economic Development Commission gave the project a favorable review, and noted no other proposals for the lot have come forth since Staples left the site, due to constraints of its location and a lack of demand for retail stores or a hotel there. It referred to the site as an “orphaned lot,” and said the broad availability of empty sites, fields and under-used parking lots along the corridor offered better prospects for investors.
Trestle Park Self-Storage owner Robert Celico, represented by attorney Christopher D’Ovidio, argued the project, including the re-zoning, is inconsistent with the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
An analysis presented by professional architect Megan Moynihan looked at residential, retail and mixed-use space for the site, D’Ovidio said. Moynihan’s firm, Oyster Works, has completed multiple commercial and institutional projects in the state.
Moynihan said the project is inconsistent with the intent of a General Commercial zone.
“In my opinion, a big-box, 100,000-square-foot or more, three- or four-story metal and stucco building with minimal windows and 190-foot-long row of garage doors is clearly identified as a storage warehouse,” she said. “It is not consistent aesthetically with the vision articulated in the Comprehensive Plan, which calls for authentic places that attract people seeking a variety of unique experiences.”
The General Commercial district is characterized by smaller lots and buildings, she said.
“On the whole, they tend to be smaller lots and buildings than in the Highway Commercial zone.”
The application still has several hurdles to clear before any work could be done on the property, including preliminary and final plan approvals and a stop before the Architectural Review Board.
Also, as a condition of being a valid master plan, the Town Council must approve the proposed zoning ordinance text and map amendments.
“The rubber really hits the road with the Town Council,” D’Ovidio said.
The board on Tuesday also renewed its Sept. 20 recommendation to the council that it grant the recommended changes. The board echoed the EDC’s views that there was precedent for a zone change and that the proposed use as a mini-storage site, while not mentioned in the town’s Route One Corridor Plan, is also not prohibited there.
Although it’s visible from part of Route 78, the former Staples site has been vacant since 2015, when the national retail office supply store moved to the new Westerly Crossings shopping center across the street. The building pad and asphalt parking area remained on the 11-acre parcel after the old Staples building was removed prior to 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.