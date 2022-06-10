WESTERLY — The developer of the Merchants Village housing complex recently received reinstatement of its final plan from the Planning Board and renewal of a variance from the Zoning Board of Review.
The zoning board on Wednesday granted unanimous approval to the developer, Merchants Village Associates LLC, for a variance from the regulations pertaining to the permitted amount of impervious surface. On May 17 the Planning Board reinstated its previous approval of the project's final plan.
The 11.7% impervious surface variance is needed for the company to move forward with plans to construct the project's final phase — six multi-family buildings with a total of 25 units. Most of the current buildings, which consist of 139 apartments that make up Merchants Village, were constructed in the 1980s and early 1990s under a special exception, now called a special-use permit. Initial approval for phased construction of 191 units was obtained in 1980. Modifications to the second-phase plans were eventually approved, but only a five-unit condominium complex was built.
A 116-unit portion of the development is designated as a rent-controlled federal Section 8 affordable housing community. The Section 8 portion consists of one multifamily building with four one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units, plus one age-restricted building with 90 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units for adults 62 years of age and older.
In March, the New England Real Estate Journal reported the development had recently received a $14.9 million federal Department of Housing and Urban Development-insured loan to refinance the 116-unit affordable housing portion of the property.
The area subject to the planning and zoning board's most recent approval is a 1.34-acre parcel that fronts Clark Street and is mostly clear and level.
Zoning Officer Martin E. Loiselle Jr. said his office supported issuance of the impervious service variance. The impervious surface regulations are in place to address stormwater runoff and as a means to control building massing in construction projects, Loiselle said.
"Given the current housing market an additional 25 units would be welcome," Loiselle said.
Plans for the imminent phase of the project call for construction of four four-unit buildings with first-floor garages, one four-unit building with two disabled-accessible units, and one two-unit building with first-floor garages on one lot and and one three-unit building with first-floor garages on an adjacent lot.
Thomas Liguori Jr., the lawyer who represents Merchants Village Associates LLC, said the company had agreed to build just 25 additional units rather than the 52 units that were previously approved.
