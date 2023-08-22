WESTERLY — The ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the re-opening of the Westerly Mental Health Resource Center will take place at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the center, 68 Pierce St., Westerly, in the former Westerly Police Department substation.
Westerly Town Council member Mary Scialabba has been a driving force behind the opening of the center. Scialabba campaigned on the mental health resource center for the town.
A fully-funded three-year grant will allow the town to use Gateway Healthcare to staff the center with a mental health clinician.
The event is open to the public, Scialabba said.
— Ryan Blessing
