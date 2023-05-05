WESTERLY — A mental health and well-being community forum will be held at Christ Church parish hall, 7 Elm St., on Saturday, May 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The forum will include a representative from the Rhode Island state Board of Mental Health; Shawn Lacey, Westerly town manager; Alison Croke from Wood River Health; and state Sen. Victoria Gu.
For more information, contact event organizer Mary Scialabba at Maryqm2@yahoo.com.
