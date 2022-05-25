Memorial Day observances will take place locally from Mystic to South Kingstown and Westerly to North Stonington. Below find a list with details of each parade and/or observance taking place in the region during the Memorial Day weekend.
Sunday, May 29
Hope Valley-Wyoming
The parade will step off at 2 p.m. at Depot Square, next to the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department. The parade will march down Main Street, ending at the Ocean Community Arcadia YMCA.
Charlestown
The parade will step off at 1 p.m. at Compass Hardware, down Old Post Road, stopping at Cross’ Mills Baptist Church then to Cross Mills’ Brook near Town Dock Road, and end at the Charlestown Liquor Store. A memorial observance will be held at the Charlestown Naval Airfield Memorial in Ninigret Park at 2:15 p.m. The parade’s grand marshal will be Jim Mageau.
Monday, May 30
Westerly-Pawcatuck
The Memorial Day Parade in Westerly will step off at 9:30 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center, 37 South Broad St., Pawcatuck. The parade will pause at the World War I Monument at West Broad St., and at the Pawcatuck River bridge to honor veterans. The parade will end at the bandstand in Wilcox Park for a ceremony. At the conclusion, a luncheon held at the home of the Harley P. Chase VFW Post 1265 in Pawcatuck.
Carolina
The Downey-Weaver American Legion Post 34 Memorial Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. on Route 112, from the Carolina Fire Station in Richmond to the intersection of Routes 112 and 91, across from Saint Mary’s Church, where there will be a ceremony.
Mystic
The annual Mystic Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the Hugo A. Simonelli Post 3263 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will step off at 2 p.m. on Water Street, rain or shine, and proceed along Route 1 to the VFW Post home, 60 Stonington Road, for a Memorial Day service.
Noank
The Noank Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Carson’s Store at Church and Main Streets. It will proceed down Pearl, over Chester to High, up to Sylvan and back across Main to Ward Avenue and the fire house. The parade will continue on Mosher to Elm Street, stopping for a memorial ceremony in the Noank Cemetery, and then proceed north to the Memorial Triangle at Elm and Brook Streets for a final ceremony. A picnic will follow in the village park next to the fire house beginning at 11 a.m.
North Stonington
The North Stonington Lions Club Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the North Stonington Grange, march through the village of North Stonington, then along Route 2 to the former middle school green.
South Kingstown
The VFW Post 916 Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10:15 a.m. at Holley and Main Streets, continue down Main Street to High Street, and conclude at Saugatucket Park. A ceremony will be held at the Saugatucket Park Veterans Monument.
