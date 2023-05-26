SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The annual South Kingstown Memorial Day Ceremony and Wreath Laying Service will be held on Monday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m., at Saugatucket Park, 101 High St.
The ceremony will be conducted by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 325, to honor the memory of all United States military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces. The program will open with the Presentation of Colors by the South Kingstown Police Department Honor Guard, followed by an invocation by Rev. Albert Ranallo, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
After opening remarks, the program will feature guest speaker Tim Gray, founder of the World War II Foundation, and include performances by the South Kingstown High School Marching Band and the Wakefield Concert Band. Remarks will also be given by Veteran of Foreign Wars state Commander Joe Tiger Patrick, as well as South Kingstown elected officials.
The program will end with a memorial wreath laying at the Saugatucket Veterans Monument and a memorial wreath toss into the Saugatucket River, followed by an Honor Guard Gun Salute and "Taps."
Immediately following the ceremony, the public is invited to the Elks Lodge 1899, 60 Belmont Ave., for a luncheon. Registration is requested at southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary.
The annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street will not be conducted this year because there is a major parade event planned for Saturday, June 17, in acknowledgement of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.