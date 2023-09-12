WESTERLY — The members of the town’s Harbor Management Commission say they plan to resign Thursday because they lack confidence in Town Solicitor William Conley’s ability to represent Westerly in several rights-of-way matters.
Harbor Management Commission Chairman Jason Jarvis told the Town Council Monday that he had hoped the council could hire outside legal counsel to handle rights-of-way and beach-access issues.
“It’s been asked of before, we're asking again,” Jarvis said.
Barring that, “we’re meeting on Thursday,” he said. “All the members of the commission are planning on resigning.”
He called the five commission members a diverse group with deep experience and passion that would be impossible to replace.
“You can fill those seats with whoever you want, but you’re not going to find a diverse group like this to actually do the job, people that are passionate and that have been behind this for 20-plus years or more,” Jarvis, a commercial fishing captain with almost 30 years of experience, said.
Conley has faced criticism from shoreline-access activists over his role in the rights-of-way cases, which have pitted the town against well-funded local fire districts and other entities that have sought, and often gained, restrictions on public access.
That criticism continued Monday when resident Ben Weber, a commission member and outspoken shoreline-access supporter, said the members have devoted extensive time to researching the rights of ways, including the Spring Avenue Extension issue that is currently before the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council for consideration as a right of way.
“We provided a pictorial timeline, we researched, we did solicitor Conley’s work for him,” he said. “He provided absolutely no research, no documentation and did no work.”
Citing a public records request, Weber also referred to a financial statement by Thomas Liguori Jr., an attorney for the Weekapaug Fire District, which has challenged the Spring Avenue matter.
That document purportedly showed that in April of 2021, Liguori emailed Conley a draft of the fire district’s legal memorandum to CRMC.
“The key word is draft,” Weber said. “I would ask, why would opposing counsel email a draft to the other opposing counsel?”
Weber also questioned why Conley hadn’t filed a motion to dismiss the Watch Hill Fire District and Watch Hill Conservancy’s lawsuit against the town over Fort Road, the public access way to Napatree Point. Both are challenging a 2008 resolution passed by the council declaring Fort Road a town right of way.
“We’re in a situation where we’ve done all the work for him,” Weber said. “On the Spring Ave. issue, we wasted our time on all that hard research (and) it’s all going to someone that does not want to do the work.”
Councilor Joy Cordio, liaison to the commission, said the matter needs a thorough discussion.
“This is a group of highly talented, highly skilled, highly knowledgeable, highly dedicated volunteers that have served this town for years,” she said. “They’re not making baseless allegations. Every one of us owes it to the town to find out what’s going on.”
As he did at a previous meeting, Conley defended his work for the council.
“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done for the town of Westerly,” Conley, a former state senator from East Providence, said.
“I think a lot of half-truths and selective narratives have led this council and perhaps even part of the public in the town to have a very skewed, unfair vision of the work that I’ve done.”
The scope of his work is determined by his client — the council, he said.
“I know I’ve been true to the standards of professional conduct and always represented my clients in accordance with what my clients have wanted me to do,” Conley said.
Some on the council urged the commission members to stay the course.
“It’s a good time for the Harbor Management Commission to stick around and keep working on things,” Council President William Aiello said. “This council I think is very supportive of the community and truly wants to do the right thing.”
Aiello said the view of local government can be different from the other side of the council dais. He urged people to stay patient and that “light at the end of the tunnel” was visible for many issues.
“Sometimes the public isn’t always aware of what is being discussed. For the matters in executive session, unfortunately there’s not much we can do about that,” he said. “I would hope people would trust the council, and I say it knowing some will and some won’t.”
Later Monday, the council wrestled with the Harbor Management Commission’s letter of unanimous support for the council’s move to seek ownership of the Watch Hill Lighthouse property for recreational uses.
In July the council passed a resolution that would start a process for the town to request ownership of the land occupied by the lighthouse. It’s seen by some as a long-shot proposal, since U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced an agreement for the nonprofit Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association to take over ownership from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deemed the lighthouse as “excess property.”
The commission’s letter included several non-binding recommendations and expressed “enthusiastic support” of efforts to seek local ownership, among them that the town designate Lighthouse Park as a public right of way and that it also be referred to the CRMC for such designation. The group argues that doing so is consistent with its status as a shoreline access point in the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
The council voted to accept the commission’s letter of nonbinding recommendations. The recommendations will come back before the council Sept. 25 for review before it’s potentially sent to the federal agencies involved in deciding the transfer, including the National Park Service.
Aiello and Councilor Kevin Lowther II both were hesitant to sign off on forwarding the letter, calling it premature. Councilor Robert Lombardo said federal law and the process for transferring the lighthouse prevent the town from gaining ownership. At several times he called the council’s actions pointless and said the town was courting another lawsuit.
