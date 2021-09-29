WESTERLY — Those interested in learning about the two preferred project options recommended by the School Committee's Building Subcommittee or floating new ideas can participate in two meetings planned for this week starting this evening.
Both meetings are intended to give the subcommittee an opportunity to discuss the plans and the process it used to arrive at them as preferred options. Residents and other interested individuals will have an opportunity to provide input to the subcommittee on the options, the panel's process or alternative proposals.
The first meeting will start at 6 p.m. tonight and will be available for virtual attendance and participation only by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84337437617. Active participation by members of the public will also be accessible by calling one of the following numbers during the meeting: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 843 3743 7617.
The second meeting, which is for in-person attendance only, is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Westerly Middle School cafeteria.
A Stage 1 application, with the consent of the School Committee and the Town Council, was filed with the Rhode Island Department of Education earlier this month. The application announces the town's intent to participate in the department's Necessity of School Construction process, describes existing conditions and provides other information to the department.
While the subcommittee has arrived at two preferred options, Justin Hopkins, the panel's chairman, stressed that the process can go in a different direction if warranted.
"As I've said to the School Committee and the Town Council, there is one big caveat — if we feel like we need more discussion, if there are too many unknowns, or too many competing visions, we need to give ourselves dexterity," Hopkins said.
The two preferred project ideas, described as options 10 and 13, were selected after the subcommittee established evaluation criteria and reviewed 16 potential projects, many of which had been submitted by residents. The subcommittee also ran preliminary cost modeling on the options.
During the meeting the subcommittee will discuss existing conditions, space requirements, and cost models suggested by the state Department of Education. A review of options 10 and 13 will also occur. Hopkins said the subcommittee is looking to engage with community members.
"We hope to answer questions, listen to feedback, and hopefully from that conversation we'll get a little bit of a common dialogue about what we hold valuable and what we value as part of a plan moving forward," Hopkins said.
By the completion of Saturday's meeting, Hopkins said, the subcommittee hopes to "understand if we're on the right track or the wrong track or need to look at other plans."
A request for proposals for designers, engineers and architects is expected to be published soon. The subcommittee hopes to present conceptual plans with more information and details for two more public information workshops that are contemplated for November. If the subcommittee receives additional project proposals that meet its evaluation criteria they would also be presented during the November meetings, Hopkins said.
Two additional public information workshops are envisioned for December. From these sessions, Hopkins said, the subcommittee hopes to reach consensus on a final plan and then authorize the design team to develop plans for inclusion in a Stage 2 application to RIDE.
The meetings tonight and Saturday will be facilitated by Hopkins and Joseph DeSanti, a project director with the Downes Construction Co., of New Britain, Conn. Downes was hired by the School Committee to serve as owner's project manager. Other members of the subcommittee are also expected to attend the meetings to listen to input from residents.
In March the Town Council voted to establish a $50 million borrowing cap for the project. The town is expected to be reimbursed at least 35% of the cost of the project by the state and could qualify for as much as 52% reimbursement, officials have said.
"The Town Council reviewed the fiscal limitations of what they felt would work, understanding that anyway you slice it the school building infrastructure has needs that are costly and would need to be done in the form of a bond," Hopkins said.
Options 10 and 13 were each submitted to the subcommittee by residents and are similar to a third plan also submitted by a resident. The two options each call for moving Grade 8 out of Westerly Middle School and into Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3; use of Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7; and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools would be renovated to accommodate grades K-3, and Westerly Middle School would be renovated and would serve grades 4-7. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved.
