WESTERLY — Those wishing to speak during public hearings and meetings conducted by the Town Council, School Committee and all other municipal boards and commissions must do so in person now that orders allowing remote participation have been lifted.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey on Wednesday issued an executive order rescinding his previous one and ordering all public meetings to be open for in-person attendance and participation. In accordance with the state Open Meetings Act, Lacey's order also announces that all members of the council, School Committee, and other town boards and commissions must attend their respective meetings in-person.
The state Open Meetings Act requires board and commission members to be present for meetings, but permits the public to participate remotely.
Until recently, an executive order first implemented by former Gov. Gina Raimondo and later extended by her successor, Gov. Dan McKee, waived some requirements of the Open Meetings Act by allowing members of municipal boards and commissions to participate remotely. McKee's most recent extension of the order has expired. Raimondo first issued her executive order when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in 2020.
Lacey's order also states that Town Council, School Committee, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Review meetings will continue to be broadcast via livestream on the municipal website and PegRI-TV for viewing only.
During a meeting on Monday, the Town Council discussed the topic of remote meeting participation by members of the public and council members ultimately agreed unanimously to require in-person participation.
"If you ask people to come boots on the ground you prevent participation from people who are not in Westerly," said Town Council President Sharon Ahern.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno suggested that requiring in-person participation might help reduce the length of meetings. Additionally, she said, in-person participation would allow for observing "body language."
"There have been some nights where it's the same speech over and over and over even though we say we understand and we agree," Giorno said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said requiring in-person participation would "make for a better meeting."
Allowing remote participation also involves a financial cost, since the town has been paying employees to function as technological monitors, helping to troubleshoot and granting permission to those wishing to participate remotely. Lacey estimated the town had spent about $250 per meeting on the technicians.
Councilor Philip Overton said he was inclined to support remote participation but said the costs could "add up."
"It really is the way that most businesses do conduct all of their business, and I do think it would encourage participation," Overton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.