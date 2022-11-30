The Connecticut Office of the Healthcare Advocate will offer online Medicare Open Enrollment assistance via Zoom Q&As on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7.
Medicare enrollment begins now and choices can be confusing. The Zoom Q&As will offer knowledgeable staff to answer all your questions.
To join a Zoom meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82778742647 with password: Twffy3.
