WESTERLY — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee continued his call for the state to immediately make $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds available to small businesses before an audience of local business owners this week.
Speaking during a meeting of the Westerly Rotary Club Monday at Central Baptist Church of Westerly, McKee said waiting any longer as the cries of small business owners across the state mount equates to governmental "malpractice."
"If I had hundreds of taxpayers asking for my help, it would be malpractice not to listen," McKee said.
Gov. Gina Raimondo has said she is reluctant to aggressively spend down the money until she knows whether Congress will approve a second round of stimulus funding proposed by House Democrats. Rhode Island faces a budget deficit of roughly $800 million as a result of the economic shutdown from the pandemic. The state received $1.25 billion from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. According to the state's COVID-19 Transparency Portal, the state had spent about $47 million of the money as of Tuesday.
A Raimondo spokeswoman released the following statement to The Sun on Tuesday in response to emailed questions:
"Gov. Raimondo appreciates the significant challenges that Rhode Island small businesses have faced throughout this crisis and is grateful for their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe. The governor is working hard on a plan to provide additional support to our small businesses while also recognizing that the state faces a large deficit in fiscal year 2021. She continues to communicate the urgent need for clarity on the potential for a future stimulus package with our federal partners."
On Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported that Raimondo will announce today a plan for helping small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Jen Brinton, co-owner of Westerly's Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, thanked McKee for raising questions and said small businesses that rely on an upswing in business in the summer have found customers have been slow to return after the state's pandemic shutdown. She urged release of the funds "before more businesses shutter" after taking stock of a slow season.
Last week, McKee partnered with the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition to launch an online petition and a grass-roots effort to urge the state to use at least 10 percent of its $1.25 billion CARES Act funds to issue grants to small businesses. In a short period of time, more than 3,700 people signed the petition, which was delivered to the State House on Friday.
On Monday, McKee called the petition a "litmus test" and told those in attendance to ask their elected officials about their stance on whether the funds should be made available to small businesses.
"You should know where they stand," McKee said.
On Tuesday McKee released details of his plan: The grant program, he said, should allocate at least 10 percent, or $125 million, of the state's CARES Act funding to a minimum of 10,000 small businesses most severely impacted by COVID-19. To qualify for grants, small businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and be able to demonstrate a loss of at least 30 percent in revenue due to COVID-19. Qualifying small businesses could receive a grant of up to $10,000— $2,000 per employee up to 5 employees.
Qualifying small businesses that did not qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program could receive an additional $5,000 bonus—$1,000 per employee up to five employees. Qualifying minority and women-owned small businesses could receive an additional 10 percent bonus.
Grant funds would be allocated to all 39 communities based on population for distribution to small businesses.
McKee first wrote a letter to Raimondo in late May proposing a CARES Act-funded grant program to assist struggling small businesses.
On Monday, McKee also called for state officials to work with banks in the state to develop a loan guarantee program for businesses trying to hold on until the pandemic loosens its grip on commerce.
"Banks have a social responsibility to step up ... I think if they were asked, they would agree," McKee said.
About 18 members attended the Rotary Club meeting. It was the first time the club conducted an in-person meeting in several months. McKee was originally scheduled to speak to the club in March, but his appearance was postponed due to the pandemic.
This article includes information from an Associated Press report.
