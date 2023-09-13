PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising the public to exercise caution along shoreline areas Wednesday through the weekend due to anticipated dangerous rip currents and high surf as Hurricane Lee approaches southern New England.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a high rip current risk advisory as a result of tidal changes. The advisory has already been extended through the weekend due to concerns over dangerous conditions that are expected to affect beaches with southern and southeast exposures.
DEM urges the public to use caution along shoreline areas until the hazardous conditions pass.
“We’ve mobilized all of our state government to ensure Rhode Island is prepared for the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee and additional severe weather over the next few days. We are monitoring the situation closely and we are prepared,” McKee said in a press release.
“Right now, we’re asking all Rhode Islanders to use extreme caution along the shoreline until these dangerous conditions pass,” he continued.
Hurricane Lee is predicted to pass east of southern New England during the weekend with an increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding and rain impacts beginning on Friday. These weather conditions can be of danger to onlookers and surfcasters along the shoreline in coastal areas. Rhode Island often experiences needless tragedy during storms when wave-watchers or anglers who have climbed onto rocks near the shore get hit by waves, are quickly swept out to deep water and drown, officials said.
Rhode Islanders are encouraged to monitor the National Weather Service for updates on the forecast and to watch for Rhode Island Emergency Management Alerts or visit the agency’s website for preparedness information. For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
— Jason Vallee
