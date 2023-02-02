In advance of the extreme cold expected this weekend, Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee and health officials are urging all residents to prepare and take advantage of ways to stay warm, healthy and safe.
The National Weather Service is forecasting wind-driven temperatures that will drop well below freezing and will feel like it is below zero Friday into Saturday. The sub-zero temperatures could cause significant issues for those exposed, including hypothermia or frostbite, and can contribute to events like house fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.
“The best way to protect your health against extreme cold is to prepare yourself, your home, and your car before extremely cold weather,” McKee said in a press release.
Residents are asked to consider ways to reduce exposure and protect themselves, including the following:
- Dress in layers. Cover exposed skin and limit outdoor time.
- Add blankets to your home’s emergency kit.
- Eat frequently and do not drink a lot of alcohol or caffeine. Food gives the body energy to produce heat. Alcohol and caffeine cause your body to lose heat faster.
- Check on older family and friends; infants and older adults are more at risk for health problems related to extreme temperature.
- Keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines, and make sure there is an emergency kit in your car. Tell your friends and family if you are traveling somewhere. If you can, bring a mobile phone with you.
- Limit outdoor time for your pets and when possible bring outdoor pets inside.
Homeowners should also consider the following precautions in order to safeguard against disaster and emergencies:
- Extreme cold can cause water pipes to freeze. Leave your water tap open so they drip. Open the cabinets beneath the kitchen sink to let warm air near the pipes.
- Be careful with indoor heaters; keep space heaters three feet away from anything that may catch fire. Don’t open doors or windows unless necessary. Close off unneeded rooms.
- Do not use generators, grills, or camp stoves inside.
- Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning. Put a carbon monoxide detector near your bedroom so you can hear it if you are sleeping.
Some cities and towns have warming centers open to those who need shelter during periods of extreme cold. To find a warming center near you, call 2-1-1 or visit riema.ri.gov/planning-mitigation/resources-businesses/warming-centers.
For more information, see RIDOH’s page on Winter Health Tips website at health.ri.gov/seasonal/winter/ or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page on extreme cold at cdc.gov/disasters/winter/guide.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.