NORTH STONINGTON — Officers from the Rhode Island State Police SWAT Team arrested a Massachusetts man on Route 2 just over the North Stonington town line early Wednesday afternoon after a police chase that started in Westport, Mass., and wound its way through Rhode Island and into Connecticut.
The police identified the man as Ian Grant, 36, of Dartmouth, Mass. The pursuit of Grant, who was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, ended when a Connecticut State Police SUV nudged the back of the truck on Route 2, causing it to swerve over the center line, off the roadway and into a tree.
The pursuit started in Westport, Mass., after New Bedford Police tried to stop Grant Wednesday at about 11 a.m. Officers had attempted to stop Grant because he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of New Bedford District Court for assault and intimidation of a witness.
Grant's 111 Prospect St., Dartmouth, house was also the site of a fire earlier Wednesday morning. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Dartmouth Fire District 1 and local police.
In his flight from the New Bedford officers, Grant was driving on Route 195 in Westport when he drove into the median at state police troopers, who fired their weapons at him. The vehicle continued and struck two Massachusetts State Police cruisers before crossing over the median and continuing to flee west on the eastbound side of Route 195 into oncoming traffic. Troopers did not pursue Grant, given the danger of the wrong-way direction situation. Police said Grant displayed an assault weapon at least once during the pursuit.
Chase begins
A short time later in Rhode Island, police located Grant's Tacoma in Jamestown and began a pursuit on Route 1. That pursuit continued southbound through South Kingstown and all the way into Charlestown and Westerly, then onto Route 78 and into Connecticut. A Connecticut State Police SUV was able to stop Grant's truck on Route 2 in North Stonington just north of the Exit 92 interchange by nudging it out of control into the treeline.
Rhode Island and Connecticut troopers and officers established a perimeter around the vehicle and began efforts to negotiate with Grant through the Rhode Island SWAT Team. At approximately 2 p.m., after deploying tear gas and pepper spray, SWAT officers took Grant into custody.
Connecticut State Police spokesman Trooper Pedro Muniz confirmed that Grant had at least one gun in his truck at the time he was stopped in North Stonington.
Winding Westerly route
Grant's vehicle entered Westerly at about 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, and Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said he did not show the gun at any point during his time in town. Westerly police deployed "stop sticks" meant to puncture the truck's tires in a few areas, including on Route 1 near the Charlestown town line, but Grant either drove around them or was able to keep going, Gingerella said.
The pursuit, which involved several Rhode Island State Police troopers and vehicles, went down the Granite Street section of Route 1, along Route 3 (Grove Avenue) and Old Frontage Road, Oak Street, and a section of Route 78. Grant went from Route 78 to Route 2 in Stonington and traveled into North Stonington followed by a phalanx of police vehicles.
Westerly police trailed behind the pursuit to provide information on where it was headed, Gingerella said. Westerly officers were also deployed to the town's schools, and students at Westerly High School were asked to remain indoors until the threat passed. Schools in Stonington and North Stonington were also locked down.
Grant was initially held by Connecticut State Police Troop E, based in Montville, as a fugitive from justice and was expected to be turned over to state police in Massachusetts or Rhode Island to face additional charges. The exact charges Grant will face in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were unclear on Wednesday evening.
Grant was evaluated at a hospital in Connecticut after he was captured before being taken to jail.
The Massachusetts troopers who were present during the firearms discharge were evaluated for stress at an area hospital and have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.