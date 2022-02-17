WESTERLY — Students, teachers and visitors to the town's public schools will be allowed to choose whether or not to wear face masks in the schools starting March 4 following a vote this week by the School Committee.
The unanimous vote to make mask-wearing optional starting on March 4 came during a meeting of the committee on Wednesday. The committee plans to consider adopting a new policy that would detail mask protocols and potentially give Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau the authority to reestablish mandatory mask-wearing if conditions warrant it during its March 2 meeting.
If current federal guidelines remain in place, mask-wearing will continue to be required on public transportation, including school buses, Garceau said.
On Wednesday, the committee heard from a few parents and teachers who pushed for allowing families and teachers to make up their own minds on whether or not to wear a mask. Additionally, Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said "99%" of the dozens of e-mailed message the committee received advocated a mask-optional approach.
The committee's vote follows Gov. Dan McKee's Feb. 9 announcement that a statewide indoor mask order for non-school settings would lift on Feb. 11 and that school districts in the state would be allowed to make their own decisions on masks starting March 4.
School Committee member Christine Cooke said it was important for the committee to take up the mask question immediately rather than wait.
"This community is very anxious right now," Cooke said, adding that other districts in the state had already announced new policies following the governor's announcement.
Garceau said he would recommend the committee develop a policy that encourages students and staff members to wear masks, but allows for the option not to wear them. He also said he would likely propose a policy that gave him the authority to implement mandatory mask-wearing if, for example, the number of students or staff sick from COVID-19 spikes at a specific school. By vesting him with the authority to implement a mask mandate, Garceau said the district could respond quickly to an uptick in COVID-19 cases rather than wait for the next School Committee meeting or attempt to schedule an emergency meeting.
On Thursday morning, Garceau sent an e-mail to School Committee members to clarify his thoughts.
"I am recommending that the district continue to encourage mask-wearing and other measures, but that masks become optional. I also recommended consideration of giving the superintendent the authority to reinstate a mandate if/and as needed. If the School Committee believes that it wants that authority for itself or that there will not, under any circumstances, be a return to masks, I obviously support that as well. My intention is only to streamline the process, but again, I have no need to be 'the decider,'" Garceau said.
On Wednesday, Garceau also noted that under current state and federal guidelines, students and staff who test positive for the virus would likely have to wear masks in school for a few days after completing recommended isolation periods. In the event Garceau is given authority to implement a mask mandate, he said, he would only do so after consulting with other school staff, including principals and school nurses.
A few School Committee members discussed metrics that should be used to determine if a mask mandate should be reestablished locally. Garceau said he anticipated the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health would issue new guidance to school districts before March 4.
"There isn't a hard and fast metric right now," Garceau said.
A district teacher who addressed the School Committee said efforts should be made to discuss with students why a new mask policy is being considered. She noted that the district's youngest children have never attended school without having to wear masks and said they will need assurance that it is safe not to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.