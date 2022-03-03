WESTERLY — Face masks will be optional in most cases for students and staff at the town's public schools once Gov. Dan McKee's executive order mandating the coverings in schools is lifted this evening.
The School Committee had previously voted to make masks optional once the governor's order expired and decided during a meeting on Wednesday that a policy outlining potential situations, such as new COVID-19 outbreaks, when masks might again be required would not be necessary. The school district had been operating under McKee's mandate as well as a vote by the School Committee in August to follow the governor's order. The order is set to expire at 5 p.m. today.
In accordance with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, students here will also no longer be required to wear masks while riding on school buses. The CDC had previously required masks to be worn on public transportation, including school buses.
On Thursday, the school district explained the new mask policy on its Facebook page.
"Obviously, we hope the issue of restrictions and face coverings will soon be behind us, but in the event of any, imminent peril to the public health, safety or welfare of students and staff, the administration will implement policies to meet that threat," the post reads.
District schools will continue to try to implement a layered approach to stopping the spread of the virus by encouraging social distancing, enhanced cleaning and ventilation and other mitigation measures.
"We will also continue to message the importance of staying home when sick," according to the district's Facebook post.
Garceau noted that some of the guidelines promulgated by the CDC and the state Department of Health remain in place and will continue to be followed by the school district. For instance, students, teachers, or other school staff who test positive for COVID-19 must still stay out of school and must wear a mask for five days upon their return.
The CDC also recently updated metrics for COVID-19 risk. The new metrics take both case levels and hospitalizations into account. The state health department has adopted the CDC's new metrics. The new metrics will still consider caseloads but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have improved during the emergence of the omicron variant.
McKee's mandate for mask wearing in businesses and places of public assembly was lifted effective Feb. 11. The governor decided to lift the order related to schools today to give school districts time to plan for the potential new approach.
