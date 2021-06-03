WESTERLY — The Zoning Board of Review unanimously approved modifications to terms of the original permit issued to South County Cultivators Inc., a medical marijuana grow facility in Bradford, following a two-hour-long public hearing Wednesday.
The amendments became necessary when the company was issued a notice of violation and cease-and-desist order by the municipal zoning and building officials in November. The orders alleged the company started operations without the meeting terms of its original planning and zoning approval, including failure to erect a security fence, failure to follow the original plan's parking scheme, and failure to mount one of the facility's security cameras in the approved location.
"Collectively these changes really try to grasp the spirit of the original approval as it relates to the board's concerns for security, making sure there is a secured environment, that no one is getting in and that the [marijuana] was secure," said Zoning Officer Nathan Reichert while describing the modifications.
Board members expressed hesitancy to approve the plan modifications, and Chief Of Police Shawn Lacey raised several concerns about the company and the state Department of Business Regulation's oversight of the facility. The department is responsible for monitoring the state's medical marijuana industry.
Lacey has refused to provide a non-binding sign-off on the plans based on his assertion that medical marijuana facilities conflict with federal narcotics laws. He said the police department was not informed when the state DBR approved the facility to start operations.
"I am troubled over the fact that somehow someone gets a license with people not knowing and officials not knowing it was open with no fence and now they're here asking for changes ... it's not a good foundation for the first facility in town," Lacey said.
Lacey also questioned DBR's effectiveness, saying he had spoken with department officials prior to the hearing on Wednesday.
"I challenge you to reach out to DBR and tell me what kind of feedback you get. They have no idea. I contacted them today and they still know nothing about the cameras ... they are not monitoring on a consistent basis," Lacey said.
In accordance with state law, the company appealed the notice of violation and continued operating. Contrary to the testimony of Rick Comolli, South County Cultivators Inc.'s primary principal, Lacey said, the fence was not erected two weeks after the notice of violation was issued but closer to 6 to 8 weeks later.
Elizabeth Noonan, the lawyer who represents South County Cultivators Inc., said she was surprised to hear of Lacey's experience with DBR.
"We've been in constant contact with them since the notice of violation," Noonan said.
A DBR spokesman told The Sun in November that the department would not get involved in "a local zoning dispute."
Lacey also questioned a new plan to shuttle some of the facility's employees to work. There are generally two employees working at the facility but an additional 3-5 workers trim the marijuana plants 7-10 days per month, Comolli said. Because the facility has limited parking space within the fenced area, Comolli said, the trimmers might have to shuttle from off-site or park on an adjacent part of the property.
The facility is on property owned by the Comolli family's Westerly Granite Co. Inc. It was the former site of Copar Quarries of Westerly and is now being used for quarrying by a different company and for a solar power array in addition to the medical marijuana endeavor.
Lacey agreed to met with Noonan and Comolli in the coming weeks to review the facility's security provisions.
Reichert said he agreed with Lacey.
"I share the chief's concerns that DBR has not kept up their end of what they said they would do, which leads me to conclude that we have to have more protocols at our local level to ensure we are getting the information we need, and assuming DBR is doing it is a big assumption," Reichert said.
While South County Cultivators Inc. is working to address the town's concerns, Noonan noted that medical marijuana facilities are permitted under the town's zoning regulations. She also said the industry is highly regulated by the state.
Board member Jeffrey Russo voted to approve the company's application to modify its original permit but expressed misgivings.
"I have a really low confidence level in Mr. Comolli's compliance and a lack of follow up by DBR ... it's a recipe for a problem," Comolli said.
Comolli acknowledged making mistakes, but said he was seeking minor modifications to his original permit and asked town officials to treat all medical marijuana facilities equally. While South County Cultivators Inc. is the only medical marijuana facility currently operating in the town, a second one is under development on Frontage Road.
As a condition of approval, South County Cultivators Inc. will appear before the board in September to review its plan and whether it has complied with it.
Zoning Board Chairman Walter Pawelkiewicz said the meeting in September would provide an opportunity to initiate additional enforcement if necessary.
"I believe Attorney Noonan has been working very closely with Nate Reichert to cure the defects in this process so far, and I think ultimately we have the hammer. If there is not full compliance, we can have Nate do the enforcement and take this issue to the Superior Court," Pawelkiewicz said.
