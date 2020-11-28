WESTERLY — A black walnut tree on Margin Street that, for decades, has withstood hurricanes and other insults of nature and human-kind appears headed for the woodpile.
The tree, which stands in front of Harvey and Sarah Perry's home, was recently deemed a hazard by town officials and tagged for removal. Harvey Perry, during a recent interview, said officials told him they plan to remove the tree by the end of the year. The tree's fate may be sealed, Perry said.
"It's just very sad to see that ancient tree finally giving up the ghost. If it was just up to me, I would have left it, because it's sort of balanced, but it's hard to argue with the town because [the tree] is hollow," Perry said.
The tree and the Perrys' residence, the Colonial-period Lewis-Card-Perry House, are parts of the Perry Homestead Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. The district reflects the family's long-running connection to the Margin Street neighborhood. Perrys have lived in the neighborhood since shortly after Thomas Perry, at the beginning of the 19th century, purchased more than 100 acres of farmland that included what is now the northern part of the historic district.
When the Perrys gave property to the town for what became Margin Street, they were already committed to protecting the tree and an adjacent American elm tree.
"When the land was deeded to the town it was a condition that these two trees be able to remain," Perry said.
The elm tree is the last of what was once a row of elms that created a cathedral arch along the length of the street. The other elms fell victim to the 1938 hurricane and Dutch elm disease. The Perrys believe the remaining elm is likely a rare, blight-resistant variety.
Trees and other landscape design features are as much a part of the district as the historic houses. Over the years, the Perry's hired renowned landscape architects to design gardens and create a unifying theme for the family's properties. The walnut tree itself reflects the history and can be seen in a photograph from the late 1800s.
The family learned that the tree was hollow a few years ago when a motorist struck it. The tree, which protrudes slightly into the roadway, survived the crash as it did a hurricane that claimed a large limb.
Since the 1970s, when Harvey and Sarah Perry bought their house from Harvey's grandfather, the couple has watched squirrels and white-breasted nuthatches make the tree their home. For years, the Perrys have collected the many nuts that fall out of the tree and piled them by a nearby stone wall where the squirrels feasted on them.
"They’ll be very sad to lose their home," Perry said.
Perry said he had discussed the tree and the town's position with Town Manager J. Mark Rooney. It seems because it is hollow the tree presents a liability risk and potential safety hazard.
"There's a lot of history here and I appreciate it and am very cognizant of that, and this is a historic moment," Perry said.
