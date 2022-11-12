WESTERLY — A Charlestown man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the 7-Eleven on Post Road Friday night.
According to police, the department received a call at about 11 p.m. reporting a stabbing at 11 Post Road, and upon arrival found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Using eyewitness accounts of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in, officers found Richard Jones, 23, of 115 Biscuit City Road in Charlestown, in the vicinity of Sweet Corn Lane and took him into custody without incident. Jones was charged with felony assault.
The victim, who was not identified, was brought via Westerly Ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and his condition was upgraded to stable on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing by Westerly Police.
— Sun staff
