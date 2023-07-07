WESTERLY — A man who was swimming in the waters off Misquamicut State Beach died on Friday afternoon after multiple attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, lifeguards at the state beach pulled an “unresponsive adult male” from the water. The lifeguards tried to resuscitate the man by administering CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator until a Westerly Ambulance Corps ambulance arrived. The DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement also responded.
The man, who was not identified in a press statement sent by the DEM, was transported to Westerly Hospital and pronounced dead.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.