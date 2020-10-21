WESTERLY — A 57-year-old Westerly man is facing charges after the police said he lost control while driving along Quannacut Road before crashing through a transformer and striking a tree head-on over the weekend.
Westerly police charged the man, Gary D. Benevides, of 29 Canal St., with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The police said that Benevides was also cited for several other driving violations.
He was released following the arrest and is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Friday in Fourth Division District Court.
According to a police report, Benevides was driving north along Quannacut Road in a 2004 BMW around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed off the eastern side of the roadway. The police said his car proceeded to travel through a bush and a ground-based transformer, causing significant damage, and then head-on into a tree at 91 Quannacut Road.
The crash caused damage to National Grid equipment and left the neighborhood without power, the police said. Benevides was uninjured.
When officers arrived on the scene, the police said Benevides was already out of the car. He showed signs of intoxication but refused to cooperate with officers as they attempted to check on him. The police said that when officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test, he became combative and needed to be tackled and handcuffed.
The police were able to conduct a field sobriety test after taking him to the Westerly Police Department, which he failed. He refused to participate in a breathalyzer test.
The DUI arrest marks the second for Benevides in five years. He was charged in November 2015 with driving under the influence in Hopkinton and was sentenced to probation, fines and community service after pleading no contest. He had also lost his license and was required to complete DWI School to receive it back following the conviction.
