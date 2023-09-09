WESTERLY — The first thing Katie and Kevin Gervasini mention when they're talking about their oldest son — aside from the fact that they miss him every day and love him very much — is that the late Anthony Joseph Gervasini was a strong and brave little warrior.
"He was the toughest little kid I know," said Katie, 31, a nurse practitioner at Coastal Medical in Wakefield as she described her first-born son on the telephone one afternoon last week and explained the rare infant birth defect called gastroschisis that took Anthony's life at the age of eight weeks in 2021.
"He was the man," added Kevin, 33, a banker, Friday afternoon in a telephone interview. "He was the toughest and cutest kid I've ever met and he gave us strength we didn't know we had."
To honor their son — and to help raise funds to find a cure for gastroschisis — the Gervasinis will hold the second Belly Button 5K, set for Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning and ending at the Westerly High School track.
Gastroschisis occurs in roughly one out of every 2,229 babies born in the United States, explained Katie, a 2012 Westerly High School graduate, with numbers increasing nationwide, particularly in the Northeast.
"I had never heard of gastroschisis before," Katie said. "It was totally foreign to me. Now I know everything I never wanted to know about gastroschisis."
One of the many things she learned about gastroschisis, she said, is that cases in Rhode Island are among the highest in the nation, yet nobody knows why.
According to the Global Gastroschisis Foundation, gastroschisis, a birth defect that causes the intestines to protrude from a hole in the abdomen, rates of gastroschisis are increasing worldwide. The medical community still does not know what causes gastroschisis, the foundation states on its website.
"We want to raise funds for research," said Katie. "We want to raise awareness and we want to find a cure."
On Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m., participants can "run, walk or stroll in memory of Anthony Joseph Gervasini" at the second Belly Button 5K and help solve the mystery surrounding gastroschisis, which typically requires surgery for infants immediately following birth.
In September 2021, Anthony Joseph was born five weeks early when he was diagnosed with gastroschisis. He bravely fought through two major surgeries, multiple procedures, scans and tests, according to his parents, and "handled every trial and tribulation with strength and determination."
Anthony passed away eight weeks later from complications associated with the second surgery.
"He handled everything with such grace," said Kevin, a 2007 Westerly High School graduate who was recently promoted to Director of Retail & Partner Lending at Westerly Community Credit Union. "And he bounced right back after the first surgery."
"Our world was flipped," Kevin said as he recalled the experience and the weeks they spent at Women & Infants' Hospital in Providence.
It was during the pandemic, he explained, so he and Katie were the only family members who got to meet Anthony and spend time with him.
It was good in an odd kind of way, he said, because time stopped and together, he and Katie got to focus entirely on Anthony.
"We got to build a strong relationship with him," he said. "We spent so much time with him that we really got to know him well."
Praising the Ronald McDonald House, where they stayed during the ordeal, and the nurses and doctors at the hospital, Kevin said he and Katie will be forever grateful.
"The nurses at Women & Infants' became an extension of our family," he said. "We still stay in touch."
"You have to be a special kind of person to do that job," he said, noting that many of Anthony's nurses have met the couple's second son, Gino, who is nine months old.
"On Katie’s birthday," he said, which is Nov. 16, the nurses gave Katie flowers and a book called “I Love You This Much” by Lynn Hodges with a dedication that reads; "From Anthony to Katie."
"It’s a beautiful book and Katie reads it to Gino every single night before bed," he said. "It is really special."
But it's for his wife, Katie, that Kevin has the highest praise.
"She's an amazing woman," he said. "Did she tell you about the breast milk?"
"She's unbelievable," he said as he went on to describe how Katie began pumping, storing and freezing her breast milk after Anthony was born, then donated 32 gallons to the Mother's Milk Bank Northeast so other children could benefit from the milk that was meant for Anthony.
"I think there was a formula shortage at the time too," he added. "She is really amazing."
She's also a runner and is determined to keep Anthony's memory alive, he added, thus the idea for the Belly Button 5K.
"I don't run but I'll run the event," Kevin said with a laugh.
Last year, said Katie, at the inaugural Belly Button 5K, she and Kevin were overwhelmed by the turnout. More than 400 people — friends, family members, colleagues and community members — turned up to run, walk and stroll. The support translated to more than $20,000 in donations.
"Honestly," Kevin said, "This community of ours totally rallies behind you when you need it."
Proceeds from the Belly Button 5K event will be donated to the Global Gastroschisis Foundation in an effort to raise funds and bring awareness to disease.
And how did the name for the race come about?
"My mom," said Katie, whose mother, Margaret Dunn Fusaro owns Fusaro Consulting Company. "She's the marketing genius."
To donate or register to run, walk or stroll in next Saturday's Belly Button 5K, visit https://www.bellybutton5k.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.