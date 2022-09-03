WESTERLY — Anna Roth's love of dance led her to leap into the world of philanthropy — by the age of 17.
Roth, a high school senior who spends her summers in Westerly, founded the Leotard Project last year, a charitable organization that combines all her passions: concern for the environment, A desire to help others, and an eagerness to "make a difference," she said.
With the stated goal to give "new purpose to dancewear, one leotard at a time," the Leotard Project "removes economic barriers by providing dancewear to aspiring dancers from underserved communities and promotes environmental sustainability by recycling dancewear so more children can experience the joy of dance," Roth writes on the organization's website.
"I love dance and I love helping people," a cheerful Roth said one afternoon last week as she sat inside her parents' renovated farmhouse talking about the evolution of the project and her hopes for its future.
Roth, who's been dancing most of her life, said the idea for the project began when she got to thinking about her used dance clothes.
The only daughter of Carmiña and Ralf Roth, of Westerly and Old Greenwich, Conn., Roth said she realized that dance clothes and dance shoes can be costly, are quickly outgrown and often discarded.
"It's an expensive sport," she said.
Where did all the dance clothes end up, she wondered, at landfills? And what about the dance clothes of her fellow dancers?
And then, she said, she began wondering if there might be young dancers who were prevented from taking up dance because they couldn't afford all the leotards, shoes and tights that are required.
"Then I put two and two together," she said. "And the problem sort of solved itself ... or the problems solved each other."
Roth, a student at the Loomis-Chafee School in Windsor, Conn., soon began organizing a collection for gently used leotards, tights, shoes and skirts and set about finding new homes for the items.
She composed a fundraising letter, started a GoFundMe page, and began designing the website, using a template, she said.
She also arranged for collection boxes to be placed at local dance schools, and started networking in earnest. So far she has raised $1,875 of her $5,000 goal.
She connected with an organization in New Haven called Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership Inc. (LEAP), which was founded in 1992 by "educators, students, and community activists to address the historic disinvestment in young people of color in the city."
"I went to New Haven and met with some of the kids," Roth said. "They were excited and appreciative.
"We also donated some portable ballet bars and flooring," she added.
LEAP Chief of Staff Yakeita Robinson said the donations from the Leotard Project has made it possible to offer "meaningful dance experiences" to a larger group of children. The portable bars means the program can be offered at each of the organization's eight sites, she said, and the leotards mean interested children can practice in real dance clothing.
"They can actually change from school clothes into proper dance attire," she said, something many of the children in the program could otherwise not afford to do.
"It's very exciting for us," Robinson said, "and it's really amazing to see such a young person putting in the effort to make change."
Robinson said it was rare and "selfless" to see such a young woman so committed to making changes in the lives of other young people.
"It may seem like a small thing," she added, "but who knows? This could spark a passion in another young girl and Anna is part of that."
In addition to collecting dancewear, the Leotard Project raises funds "to supplement our inventory through individual donations."
Roth, who said she's always been motivated by her love of dance and her eagerness to share her joy of dance, laughed when she recalled her early days with the art form.
"I began to dance as soon as I could walk," she said. "It was the only thing I wanted to do. I even remember my first teacher. She was a woman named Felicity Foote at the Greenwich Ballet Workshop and she terrified me.
"But I loved the challenge," she added. "And I wanted to improve."
The passion for dance has remained string since those early days, said Roth, who is also a member of the varsity dance team at Loomis-Chaffee, where she also serves as president of the Pelican Pilots, a mentoring club.
"I love to perform, and I love the arts," she said. "Dance combines them both."
Anna's love of the arts seems to run in the family. Her younger brother Zach played the role of "The Boy" in The Colonial Theatre's production of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" earlier this summer.
Roth's mom, Carmiña, an interior designer, said her daughter has long been interested in volunteering and has always had a strong caring side.
"She went on a mission trip to Guatemala with our church to help build a school," Carmiña said, "and she's always been involved with community service at school.
"She's a great student too," she added. "She juggles a lot."
Anna is also a sailor who's been active at the Watch Hill Yacht Club for several years. She spent much of her summer working as a member of the beach crew for the East Beach Association.
"I had the best summer ever," said Anna, who just finished up her second summer working for the beach association. "I've already signed up for next year."
Stephen Iacoi, of Westerly, who has led the beach crew for several years, said he wasn't surprised when he first heard about Anna's "efforts to support other young girls who share the love of dance."
"She is a driven young lady who is not afraid of a challenge," Iacoi said in an email. "Anna possess many qualities but it's her kindness and soft gentle approach that wins everyone over.
"She is a leader, hard worker and a friend to everyone she comes in contact with. Anna is a valued employee at the East Beach Association ... we are very proud of Anna and her efforts to help other girls in her community."
Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, of Westerly, a vice president at the Washington Trust Company and a longtime friend of the Roth family, said he wasn't surprised either when he heard that Anna "had created this generous program."
"Finding a way to assist fellow dancers in need while helping the environment is truly impressive," he said in an email.
Anna said she hopes word of her project will spread so she can continue with her outreach to more and more would-be dancers.
"Ideally, it will go national," she said.
To learn more about the Leotard Project, visit https://www.theleotardproject.org/.
