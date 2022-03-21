WESTERLY — Applications for mail ballots for the upcoming May 3 referendum are available until 4 p.m. on April 12 and can be obtained through the Rhode Island Secretary of State's office or Westerly Town Hall.
The referendum will ask voters to approve changes to the Town Charter. Among the proposed revisions is an amendment that would implement staggered terms for members of the Town Council. Voters will also be asked to change the length of Town Council terms from the current two years to four years.
Another referendum question will ask voters to remove a provision of the charter that prohibits former members of the council from working for the town for at least one year following the end of their time in office. Voters will also be asked to approve removing a charter provision that has the effect of requiring the town manager to hire a public works director and a director of development services.
Finally, voters will be asked to get rid of a provision in the charter that requires town officials to conduct an open bidding process for firms interested in conducting the annual audit of municipal finances at least once every five years.
To apply for a mail ballot visit vote.sos.ri.gov, westerlyri.gov or by calling Westerly Town Hall at 401-348-2503.
Those wishing to register to vote to participate in the referendum or to make changes to their current voter registration must do so by April 3. Early voting at Town Hall will start on April 13 and will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending on May 2 at 4 p.m. Westerly Town Hall will be closed on April 15 in observance of Good Friday.
Voters may enter Town Hall via the ramp on the side of the building adjacent to the parking lot and vote in the lower-level of Town Hall.
The following locations will be polls for in-person voting on May 3: Precincts 3601, 3602, and 3603 will vote at the Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St.; precincts 3604 and 3605 at Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road; and precincts 3606 and 3607at Faith Bible Chapel, 115 Ashaway Road.
Voters are required to show photo identification. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information on where to vote is available at vote.sos.ri.gov or by calling Westerly Town Hall at 401-348-2503.
