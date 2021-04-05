WESTERLY — Mail ballot applications are now available for the May 4 referendum on an $11 million road, sidewalk and water system bond, as well as a $2 million school repair bond.
Voters will have three ways to cast their ballot during the referendum and may choose to complete a mail ballot application to vote from home, take part in early in-person voting at Town Hall, or head to an assigned poll location on May 4.
Mail ballot applications are available online at vote.sos.ri.gov or westerlyri.gov. Voters may also pick up a mail ballot application at Westerly Town Hall or request the application by calling the Board of Canvassers at 401-348-2503 to have a ballot mailed.
The deadline for the Board of Canvassers to receive mail ballot applications is April 13 at 4 p.m. Completed applications can be returned by mail, put in the town hall's drop-box, or hand delivered to the Board of Canvassers Office.
All voter ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 4 and may be returned by mail or hand delivered to the Board of Canvassers Office or ballot drop boxes at town hall.
Early in-person voting will begin on April 14 and is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ending at 4 p.m. on May 3. Those participating in early voting are asked to enter Westerly Town Hall by the side ramp to the lower level and to bring identification.
Voters may also vote at one of two poll locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 4. The poll locations are at Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road, and Faith Bible Chapel, 115 Ashaway Road.
The town will soon publish a booklet with the ballot questions and explanations. For more, visit westerlyri.gov.
— Dale P. Faulkner
