WESTERLY — U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, in his first visit to Westerly since taking office, said increasing affordable housing and boosting wind and solar power green initiatives are among his top priorities when he returns to Washington, D.C., next month.
While Congress is on its six-week summer recess, Magaziner has been visiting communities within the 2nd Congressional District.
“I am best at my job as a representative when I’m hearing from Rhode Islanders across District 2,” he said.
The congressman sat for a brief interview with The Sun Thursday at the administration offices of the Ocean Community YMCA on High Street. Afterward, YMCA President and CEO Maureen Fitzgerald led him on a tour of the facility across the street.
Later in the day he visited the Westerly Senior Center and then traveled to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton. He plans to visit Hope Valley next week, he said.
“Today is Westerly day,” he said.
Magaziner listed several high points of his first seven months in office: the move to “beat back” plans from far-right Republicans in the House to roll back funding to popular programs such as Social Security, a proposed national abortion ban and defaulting on the nation’s debt.
The freshman member also is proud of legislation he co-sponsored to expand affordable housing in the shipbuilding industry.
“That’s a big issue as you know in this part of the state,” he said. “People who work for Electric Boat in Quonset or Groton, there’s housing shortages.”
The bill as passed directs the U.S. Department of Defense to put together a plan to expand affordable housing for the shipbuilding industry.
Another win: legislation aimed at improving cybersecurity at airports.
“Those are two examples that will make a meaningful difference in Rhode Island and help keep our country safe,” he said.
As for challenges in the coming session, Magaziner came back to affordable housing, which local officials in Westerly and beyond have cited as a massive problem.
“Lack of affordable housing in Rhode Island is significantly impacting people in our state,” he said. “It's a hit to people’s pocketbooks and it’s also impeding growth. If you talk to Electric Boat now, they’ll tell you their biggest challenge is lack of housing for workers. That’s stifling our growth.”
He’s signed on to a proposed bill that would restore the low-income housing tax credit at its prior level. The move, he said, would provide developers more funds to build affordable housing.
“It would lower the financial barriers to producing multi-unit housing,” he said. Magaziner also has co-sponsored legislation to create an interagency affordable housing task force across the federal government to prioritize the issue.
“This is not just a HUD issue,” he said. “It impacts Defense, Energy, multiple agencies.”
Turning to energy issues, Magaziner said he’s optimistic about offshore wind projects such as those in the works in waters just more than a dozen miles from Westerly.
Magaziner serves on the House Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over a broad array of energy issues.
“Offshore wind has the potential to lower costs for consumers, strengthen American energy independence and create a lot of domestic jobs as well,” he said.
He points to Orsted and Eversource’s Revolution Wind project 15 miles south of Rhode Island’s coast as a prime example of renewable energy infrastructure. The site is expected to produce more than 700 megawatts of power for Rhode Island and Connecticut and be operational by 2025, according to both companies.
“Once it’s built it will meet about 30% of Rhode Island’s energy needs, and then there’s potential for more beyond that,” he said.
Responding to concerns about where the wind turbines are located, Magaziner said the U.S. Department of Interior’s processes for siting ensure it’s done “responsibly.”
He also cheered the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act for its financial incentives for both large-scale projects and individual homeowners to adopt green energy practices.
Among these: a $7,500 credit for buying an electric vehicle and 30% credit for installing rooftop solar panels.
“There’s some really good things that passed last year that are now starting to have an impact,” he said.
The next challenge, he said, is to pass permitting reform, making it easier and less expensive to build out energy transmission lines in larger, less densely populated states. That would likely originate in the Senate, which he said is “currently friendlier to clean energy,” than GOP leadership in the House.
It was the GOP leadership, especially House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, that Magaziner singled out over political conflicts about another government shutdown looming in the winter.
“You have 20 or 30 really extreme Republicans in the House who embrace chaos,” he said. The group has proposed massive spending cuts to health care programs, education and more, he said, and threatened to shut the government down if the cuts don’t materialize.
“The problem is those 20 or 30 are setting the agenda because speaker McCarthy lets himself get bullied by them,” he said. “The reality is, to avoid a shutdown and avoid painful cuts, McCarthy and other Republicans who are more reasonable are going to have to work with Democrats, work across the aisle.”
Magaziner said Democrats are willing to work with Republicans to find a budget deal that will keep government open and fund essential services.
“But McCarthy has to have the guts to stand up to extremists in his own party,” he said. “Obviously we’re living in a difficult political time of great partisanship. I’m willing to work with anyone if it will help Rhode Islanders.”
