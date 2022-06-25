GALES FERRY — Wearing a royal blue shirt, gray riding jodhpurs and tall, black riding boots, Linda Doran, of Westerly, stood outside the stall of her horse — a Canadian warmblood named Mystic’s Romeo — Thursday afternoon, brush in hand.
“He’s been hanging out with his friends all morning eating grass,” said Doran, 74, as she led Romeo out of his stall so she could give him a thorough brushing before the two took off for an afternoon ride around the grounds of the Mystic Valley Hunt Club. “So he needs a good brushing ... he’s full of dirt.”
“He’s a dream,” Doran said with a smile as she slowly and lovingly brushed down Romeo, 26, an enormous chestnut-colored horse who is three-quarters thoroughbred and a quarter Clydesdale. “A real sweetheart.”
On the door of Romeo’s stall hung a large yellow ribbon announcing Romeo and Doran’s most recent accomplishment: they are among the newest members of the Dressage Foundation’s Century Club. Formed at the Dressage Foundation in 1996, the Century Club recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more. Horse and rider must perform a test at a recognized show and be scored by a dressage judge in order to become members of the club. They passed their test — “Introductory Level Test B” — with flying colors on May 15.
Receiving the ribbon was quite the accomplishment, considering Doran suffered a brain hemorrhage seven years ago after a fall from a different horse.
“He is a treasure. I know I wouldn’t be riding again if not for him,” she said. “The opportunity to own him is something I work hard to deserve every day.”
Seven years ago, on a Sunday in May, Doran said, she fell from another horse and lost consciousness.
The fall resulted in a subdural hematoma, or “brain bleed,” she said.
“I am so lucky,” said Doran, who was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and admitted to the surgical trauma unit. “I woke up looking at EMTs who asked me about the ride and I said, ‘What ride?’ I had no memory of the ride or the fall.”
“I really had to start all over again,” said. “I had to learn everything all over again. The thing about a brain injury is that it’s invisible. You can’t see it.
“So while I was recovering, other people couldn’t see that I was and I often felt stupid and embarrassed,” she said. “It was a long haul.”
After a year of healing, followed by a year at a therapeutic riding center, Doran, who has two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, was finally able to return to her “home barn,” Mystic Valley Hunt Club.
That’s when Doran got two big breaks on her quest to recover from her accident: the right horse, and the right support system.
“I am deeply grateful to Sally for making Romeo available to me,” said Doran about Sally Hinkle Russell, the club’s owner.
“Sally put me on Romeo, a sweet, forgiving, calm fellow who was working as a school horse following a jumping career in Canada,” Doran wrote in an essay for the Dressage Foundation. “He was much loved by kids and adults, and I know I would not be riding again if not for him.”
Russell said she knew Romeo and Linda would be a good match because the horse is “reliable and predictable.”
“Linda is special to me,” said Russell. “It’s been fun to see her grow and excel.”
For Doran to win the yellow ribbon for her skills, Russell said, was not only lovely, “but was like having her cake and eating it too.”
In addition to praising Russell, Doran, who didn’t start riding in earnest until she was 50 and “had sent off my last tuition check for my youngest child,” also credits her instructors for her Century Club accomplishment.
“Amanda Grace Rollinson was by my side that first fear-filled year,” she wrote, “and I owe so much to her patience and wise instruction.
“My present instructors, Deb Bakoledis and Zoe Neville Freese, give us the ultimate compliment by expecting that we can set goals and accomplish them,” Doran wrote. “I don’t know how to adequately thank them for their expertise, patience, and great good humor.”
But it’s to Diane Goldsmith, her wife of nearly 30 years, that Doran gives the most credit.
“She makes everything possible while keeping it fun,” Doran said.
“I thought it was very brave of her to take it up again,” said Goldsmith, who retired recently from the Office for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning at the University of Rhode Island. “She’s amazing ... after falling and losing confidence ... she’s worked really hard.”
“I feel so humbled,” said Doran. “I am so fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.