The Jonnycake Center of Westerly and the Hopkinton Historical Association were among the recipients of grants from Preserve Rhode Island and The 1772 Foundation.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly received $3,250 to repair roof drains on the center’s building. The building was once home to Guild Guitars and now is used to provide services to the surrounding communities. The project will ensure that the building does not experience further water damage.
The Hopkinton Historical Association received $3,500 for the installation of a new security system and new front door at the 1790 Meeting House. The building is the current headquarters for the Hopkinton Historical Association and is used as a museum and to host speaker series on local history.
Other recipients included: in Kingston, South County Art Association; in Saunderstown, Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum; in Jamestown, Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association; Jamestown Historical Society and Historic New England; in Newport, Newport Historical Society; in East Providence, Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse; in Foster, Borders Farm; in Glocester, Glocester Heritage Society; in Providence, AS220 and Sojourner House; in Smithfield, Historical Society of Smithfield and Revive the Roots; and in Warren, Hope & Main.
For more information the grants, visit preserveri.org/1772-foundation-grants.
