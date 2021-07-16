PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Departments of Environmental Management and Transportation have awarded $1.4 million for recreational trail grants to support trail development and improvement projects throughout the state. The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and is administered in Rhode Island by RIDEM and RIDOT.
Local grants received include:
- Westerly received $99,000 for construction of White Rock Road Kayak Launch as a formal access point to the Pawcatuck River for paddlers and anglers, including an ADA-compliant launch/path to the water, parking area improvements, and the installation of signage and two kayak racks;
- Hopkinton Land Trust received $58,000 for the Beaver Flood Trail project, which includes the development of a permanent boardwalk to facilitate crossing a wet area that is frequently flooded by beavers;
- Richmond Rural Land Preservation Trust received $76,000 for construction of an access road and parking area from Chelsea Farm Drive onto Saila Preserve;
- The Nature Conservancy received $48,000 in a partnership with the Hopkinton Conservation Commission and Narragansett Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club to restore about 18 miles of the Narragansett Trail, a 44-mile long hiking trail in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, and to improve parking and signage at Narragansett trail, Canochet Preserve trail and Hoxie Farm trail in Hopkinton.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
