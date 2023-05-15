WESTERLY — Artist Serena Bates completed her most recent project on the exact day she prayed she would — Saturday, May 13, the Feast Day of Our Lady of Fátima.
Soon after she finished, Bates posted photos of the completed project on social media — along with a thank you to "Father Michael Najim for the wonderful experience l had restoring the Holy Mother and Fátima miracle sculptures," and the likes and comments began flooding in.
"Awesome job! Happy Mother's Day!" wrote one poster.
"Such an awesome job, Serena," wrote another.
Bates, a celebrated local sculptor and painter with works in collections around the world, accepted the project months ago, with great caution, care and honor.
Working on a "Fátima miracle restoration" is not an everyday undertaking after all, but Bates, embraced what she called "Our Holy Mother's project" and set to work.
The statues — Our Lady of Fátima and the three peasant children to whom she appeared, Francisco and Jacinta Marto and Lúcia dos Santos — had experienced the effects of wind, weather and time outside St. Pius X Church, and were in need of repair.
The statues, said the church's pastor, Father Michael Najim, had been presented by parents of children attending St. Pius X School as a gift to mark the dedication and service of Henry Fiore Jr., the longtime principal of the school.
After the school closed in 2018, Najim said, the statues were moved to a little grotto on the lawn in front of the Elm Street church. Ever since, he said, they've formed a quiet, welcoming space.
Najim said he often sees people praying by the statues, especially in the warmer months.
"It's a beautiful place to pray," he said, "a peaceful place to spend time in prayer.
"It's like a little refuge," said the pastor. "For people with a devotion to the Blessed Mother to have a place to pray is a blessing.
"Unfortunately, the took a beating from the elements," said Najim. "There was chipping and there were holes and they were in need of repair."
When a parishioner stepped forward and made and made an anonymous donation to cover the cost of the statue restoration, Najim reached out to Bates.
"It's been quite the project," said Bates, a Westerly High School graduate and Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts alumnus who studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and has received a number of prestigious awards for her work over the years.
Back in January, Bates brought the statues of the children to her studio then set to work saving faces, she said. She also began researching the Fátima miracle, which occurred in 1917 in Fátima, Portugal, when the Blessed Mother appeared to the three shepherd children of Fátima on the 13th day of each month from May to October.
The Catholic Church celebrates May 13 each year as the Feast Day of Our Lady of Fátima, marking the first day of the Blessed Mother's appearance in the little village. May is also the month traditionally devoted to Mary.
She was uncertain she'd be able to have everything finished by May 13, but Bates continued sanding and stripping the statues of the children while the statue of Mary remained at the church.
Bates drew upon the painting style she remembered from the whale she painted for the Whale Trail, a 2005 project that featured more than 50 150-pound fiberglass replicas of beluga and sperm whales that were placed along a 25-mile route from East Lyme to the Westerly.
And while she wasn't planning on completing the project in time for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Fatima, that's exactly what happened.
"Serena is amazing," said Najim who visited Fátima on a pilgrimage several years ago. "And I am very grateful to the donor. I am very happy."
Earlier this month, Pope Francis, who dedicated his pontificate to Our Lady of Fátima, told a group of Portuguese pilgrims: "At the beginning of this month of May, I recall the request of Our Lady of Fátima to the three shepherd children: 'Pray the rosary every day for peace in the world and an end to the war.' I, too, ask you to pray the rosary for peace."
"I was humbled and honored to be a part of this wonderful project," Bates said.
