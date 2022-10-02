WESTERLY— The Chorus of Westerly’s early childhood music program, Little Voices, will host a fall session on Tuesdays, from Oct. 11 to Nov. 15. Led by Genviéve Spitale, the classes, for ages birth to 5, will include singing, moving, dancing, and playing to age-appropriate music and stories, all while nurturing children’s social and emotional development.
All classes will be held at the George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting 45 minutes. Parents/guardians must remain present throughout the duration of the class.
To register or for more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
