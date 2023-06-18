WESTERLY — Wearing life-jackets, sunglasses and matching orange T-shirts, sisters Emily and Megan Tunila stood together by the Pawcatuck River one recent sunny Saturday morning, watching the activity swirling around them.
The sisters — 30-year-old Emily and 28-year-old Megan — were taking a short break after a morning in, on and near the water. Lifelong sailors, the Tunilas are teachers for the Westerly Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program and the weekly lessons on this Saturday morning were just coming to a close. The sisters also serve as co-chairs for the program, along with Westerly resident Tom Mott.
Each spring, the yacht club — which sits on the Pawcatuck River where Watch Hill Road and Beach Street converge — offers sailing lessons for young people aged 8 to 16, from May to June. The program, run entirely by volunteers and designed to introduce youngsters to sailing basics and water safety, will come to a close next Saturday with an awards ceremony and a party, the Tunilas said.
The yacht club sailing program, open to members and non-members, stresses the fundamentals of sailing, the sisters explained, like small boat handling skills and proper technique. Students learn everything from general sailing terms and the different parts of a boat to how to rig and de-rig a boat, tie basic knots and how to recover a capsized boat.
Youngsters also learn about teamwork, and how to take responsibility for the boats and the equipment.
"We're always looking to improve," said Emily, a robotics engineer at Electric Boat, who sailed as a college student for the University of Michigan. "And we're always looking for volunteers."
"It's pretty awesome," said Megan, a design drafter who lives in Mystic. "Nobody is paid, we run on donations, and yet they all show up and give their time."
"It is wonderful," said Lisa Szaro of Westerly, who, like the Tunilas, volunteers her time as a sailing instructor each Saturday morning. "All the volunteers are phenomenal and very skilled."
Szaro, the artist known for designing the pages of the popular Westerly and Stonington pop-up books, is in her third year as a sailing instructor. She said she was recruited by her friend, Peter Esposito of Westerly, another longtime sailor, who ran the yacht club program for about a dozen years before the Tunilas.
"We were both on the sailing team at URI," said Szaro, who praised the program and volunteers. "It's rewarding. We teach skills that last a lifetime."
As the Tunila sisters spoke about the program, its history and its founders, 24 children of all ages were busy finishing up lessons on the river and on the land. Some were sitting in front of an instructor, listening intently to the end of their weekly "Chalk Talk" while others were hopping off one of the small club sail boats or towing one out of the river.
The women's father, John Tunila, also a volunteer instructor, walked over to join his daughters, along with Galen Hoffman of Westerly, a longtime local sailor who taught the Tunila sisters how to sail. Hoffman ran the program from its early days in the 1990s.
"Peter co-chaired the sailing program for the club for about 10 years after I did," said Hoffman, as he motioned toward Esposito. "We've been slowly transitioning it over to Emily and Megan."
The premise of the club's sailing program, said Esposito, is to get the children comfortable on the water.
The sailing program has four fleets, or "levels of instruction," with different boats for each fleet: O’Day Daysailers, Optimist Dinghies, Laser Picos, and Club 420s.
Students new to the program are assigned to a given fleet by age and weight. Students returning to the program, are encouraged to advance to the next fleet, upon completion of the items on the qualification card for their assigned fleet.
"We don't do any racing," Esposito said. "We just help them learn to be comfortable on the water. That's our goal. Safety and comfort.
"We introduce racing concepts for the advanced fleet, but competition is not the principal focus of the program."
Esposito said the sailing program was officially started by Hoffman and Len Kaminski in 1992 with five 5 "Sunfish sailboats, and a bunch of adult volunteers."
When the founders asked him to take over, Esposito said, he served as volunteer chair of the program for a dozen years before passing the baton to the Tunilas and Mott.
A Westerly resident, Mott, 46, a salesperson for Kellogg Marine Supply, said when he first joined the yacht club, it was to put in some required "new member volunteer hours." On one of the "dock days" he was assigned to work in the sailing area, which soon turned into a multi-generational activity for the Mott family.
"The next year my children all joined the program ... as students ... and I became more involved," said Mott, the father of three. "Now my daughter, Aurora, 17, is a volunteer, my 2 boys, Wilson 12, and Holden 10, are students."
John Tunila, an attorney with a practice in Tolland, Connecticut, pointed out that his daughters are third-generation members of the yacht club.
Their grandfather, John's father — the late Anthony "Tony" Tunila — was a dedicated boater and fisherman and a life member of the Westerly Yacht Club, Tunila explained as he went on to share fishing stories from his childhood.
"My father was a fishing fanatic," he said with a laugh. "We used to leave Hartford at seven in the morning to get to the club and go out for flounder."
Susan Ritacco of Ashaway, whose two youngest children — 10-year-old twins Frankie and Emma — are in their first year of sailing lessons with the Tunilas, said she couldn't speak highly enough about the program and the teachers.
"Our family was more familiar with power boats," said Ritacco. "We don't have a sail boat so this is great. Everybody is so welcoming."
The Tunila sisters are passionate about the program, she said, and do "such a great job of sharing a love of sailing."
"And you don't have to be a member of the yacht club to take lessons," Ritacco said. "You just need a sponsor."
Nearby, Sue Adams of Westerly was waiting to pick up her son, 13-year-old Ben Labonte, now in his fourth year of sailing lessons.
Her son is a student at the Compass School, Adams said, so taking sailing lessons gives him the chance to see his Westerly friends.
"It's a great program," added Missy Giorno of Westerly, who arrived to pick up her son, David. "Everyone here is awesome."
"We all love sailing," said Megan with a smile.
