WESTERLY — The lights at Westerly High School's Sal Augeri Field remain inoperable after a recent test and inspection of the system. School district officials will now turn their attention to developing a plan to replace the decades old system.
John Pagano, director of facilities for the town's public schools, informed the School Committee's Building Subcommittee during its meeting on Wednesday that the lights had been "decommissioned" after a final inspection and effort to get them working. Pagano said he was working on developing a plan and cost estimates for replacement of the system, which has not worked properly since the spring.
In other business, the subcommittee discussed the process it will use to select an architectural and engineering firm for the building project that is underway. The subcommittee is scheduled to meet tonight to vote on selecting a firm.
The firm will be asked to approach the project in two phases — predevelopment and application submission. The predevelopment phase will involve the selected firm assisting with development of a plan and assisting during public forums.
The second phase will involve the firm working on conceptual drawings once a decision on a plan is made and submitting the plan as part of the district's Stage 2 application to the state Department of Education. Officials have discussed filing the second application in February. A Stage 1 application was filed in September.
Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co., the firm that is serving as owner's project manager, said the two phase approach will protect against a large initial expenditure that might not be warranted if the subcommittee decides it needs more time beyond the February submission goal. "What we want to do is reduce risk," DeSanti said.
Five firms are under consideration for the work. The firms are The Robinson Green Beretta Corporation of Providence, Studio Jaed of Providence, Torrado Architects of Providence and JCJ Architecture, which has offices in Hartford and Boston.
The subcommittee is using the state's master price agreement system to hire a firm. Under the process, qualified state agencies and municipalities have access to firms that were previously vetted by the state. Once a firm is selected municipalities negotiate a cost for services.
RGB worked on the failed 2019 building plan and Studio Jaed worked on the failed 2016 plan.
Justin Hopkins, chairman of the Building Subcommittee and a professional architect, said each of the five firms is qualified to perform the necessary work. The School Committee has final authority on which firm is selected.
The identified two potential projects as being worthy of further consideration but members have said they will use input from residents to guide their decisions. The two potential projects, known as Options 10 and 13, each call for moving Grade 8 out of Westerly Middle School and into Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
Both options would consolidate Grades K-3 into two schools, Springbrook Elementary School and Dunn's Corners Elementary School, and both would use Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7. Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K. Option 10 would not use State Street School at all.
Residents voiced concerns about moving Grade 8 into Babcock Hall and some questioned other aspects of proposed grade configuration during two public forums conducted earlier this month.
