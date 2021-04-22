WESTERLY — Just two people addressed the Town Council during its first public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 combined municipal and schools budget.
The council is proposing a $95.07 million budget, a $1.5 million, or 1.63%, increase from the current budget. The allocation of local tax dollars for education operations, which is currently about $48.5 million, would increase by $600,000.
About 68% percent of the proposed budget would support education and 32% would support town government expenses, including police and public works. The combined budget would require a 2.52% increase in the tax levy. The tax rate would increase from 11.31 to 11.51, according to preliminary estimates by Finance Director Dyann Baker.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Council President Sharon Ahern announced that plans to add assistant town manager duties to the director of development services position would have to be scrapped because the additional duties would not align with the position's job description in the Town Charter. The council discussed adding the duties in conjunction with plans to establish a new grant writer and administrator position. The director currently handles some of the duties envisioned for the new grant writer post.
"I got a little too creative for the charter," Ahern said.
Alison L. Croke, executive director of Wood River Health Services, asked the council to consider her agency's request for a $25,000 subsidy, an increase of $15,000 from its current subsidy and the amount that is in the proposed budget. Croke said the increase reflects the agency's ongoing work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing vaccination for patients and plans to provide vaccinations to clients of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
William Aiello, a former member of the Town Council, asked the council to consider adding $20,000 to roads and sidewalks accounts by reallocating funds earmarked for potential replacement of light poles in the downtown area and funds for a study of the downtown area and the Route 1 corridor. The studies are proposed as action items related to the revised Comprehensive Plan. Aiello noted that the council made significant cuts to the roads and sidewalks portion of the budget on the hope that voters approve a proposed $11 million road and water system bond next month.
Councilor Philip Overton asked the council to consider adjusting the budget to reflect his request to reduced the expected rate of return on investment funds in the police retirement pension fund. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he and Baker had spoken with the town's actuarial firm on Wednesday and that the firm's representatives said the current assumed rate is satisfactory. Rooney said the firm would soon appear before the the council to review the pension fund.
The Town Charter requires the council to conduct at least two public hearings on the proposed budget. A second hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The hearing can be viewed and viewers may comment by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82317059256 . Interested parties can also participate in the hearing by calling 929-205-6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 823 1705 9256.
