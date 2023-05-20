WESTERLY — The worlds of literature, theater, film and painting will all come together at the United Theatre next week in "Life is a Story — The Journey of 'Life of Pi' from Story to Screen to Stage," an avant-garde program featuring several artists of note.
Tony Nunes, the United Theatre's artistic director, will moderate a panel featuring shipwreck survivor Steven Callahan, painter Alexis Rockman and Ashley Brooke Monroe, the resident director of the Broadway production of "Life of Pi," now on stage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
"Life is a Story — The Journey of 'Life of Pi' from Story to Screen to Stage" will be a "unique program," Nunes said , one that will focus not just on the individual artists but on "collaboration in the arts."
Nunes said he plans to ask each participant about their connection to "Life of Pi," about the artistic processes used to make the connection and about how one piece of art — Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel, "Life of Pi" — brought them all together.
Nunes said the book, the film and the play are all centered on the concept of "choosing your own story," which will also be part of the discussion at the United. The three artists, he said, will discuss the film, the book and the play from the perspective of an artist, a shipwreck survivor and a director.
A Q&A will follow, Nunes said.
The idea for the program came out of discussions involving staff members from the United and Mystic Seaport Museum, Nunes said. Principals from both organizations were brainstorming ways to collaborate ahead of "Alexis Rockman: Oceanus," an exhibition that premieres at the museum later this month and takes viewers "on a journey beneath the world’s changing sea."
The timing and connections of the exhibit and Lee's film "seemed right," said Nunes, who saw "Life of Pi" on Broadway two weeks ago and was bowled over.
"It's one of the most visually spectacular plays I have ever seen," said Nunes in a telephone interview last week. "It's amazing."
Before arriving on Broadway, "Life of Pi" played at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End where it won five Olivier Awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the seven-member puppetry team who played Royal Bengal tiger named “Richard Parker."
Both Lee's film and the Broadway production — directed by Max Webster and adapted by the playwright Lolita Chakrabarti — are based on Martel’s novel, which tells the story of a young man trapped at sea on a small boat with a tiger.
"I adore Yann Martel's 'Life of Pi' book," Nunes said. "The wisdom and focus in that book on the power of storytelling is incredibly moving and thought-provoking.
"How that translates into a greater conversation — on adapting stories in the real world — was the idea behind the event I'm moderating," he said.
When Director Ang Lee was seeking advice for "Life of Pi" — his 2012 masterpiece with extraordinary visual effects — he called upon Callahan and Rockman, Nunes said.
The acclaimed director, known for such groundbreaking films as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Brokeback Mountain," asked Rockman for help defining the overall look of the film and Callahan — who survived for 76 days adrift on the Atlantic Ocean in a life raft — to serve as the marine and survival consultant.
Rockman, said Nunes, was asked by Lee to "develop the aesthetic for the film," while Callahan was the "survival expert."
Callahan, who recounted his own ordeal at sea in the best-selling book "Adrift: Seventy-six Days Lost at Sea," was tapped by Lee to consult on life aboard a life raft, said Nunes.
Reached at his home in Maine one afternoon last week, Callahan said he's looking forward to next week's event at the United, and is "always happy to answer questions."
Callahan said while he's driven through Westerly, he's never stopped, so the event will mark a first for the shipwreck survivor who recounted his collaboration with Lee in his article, "Ocean Survivor Lends a Hand in the Making of Life of Pi."
In the article, Callahan recalled the "old saw in the motion picture industry" that warns to "never make a film with kids, animals or on the water."
"So we are doing all three ... and in 3D!" Lee said at the time.
The joke, said Callahan, "would carry throughout the production. I would learn why these rules exist, and the particular challenges and opportunities of filming in 3D, but if we could succeed, we could lead the way to making other ocean pictures more realistic and dramatic than ever before."
Rockman, a much-admired New York-based painter who has used natural history as "a basis for exploring climate change and the biodiversity crisis" for the last four decades, said in a phone interview last week that the United program will be a first for him too, since he's never been to the United Theatre and has never collaborated with Monroe or Nunes.
"I am happy to go," said the painter. "I'm excited.
"Alexis Rockman: Oceanus,” which opens on May 27, will feature 10 large-scale watercolors and an 8-by-24-foot panoramic painting, all commissioned by the museum to become part of the permanent collection.
"I've been working on them for the last three years," said Rockman, adding that the paintings are like "nothing anyone has ever seen before."
"Oceanus" will serve as the anchor in a museum-wide initiative designed to educate visitors on marine invasive species.
Rockman is known for paintings "that provide depictions of future landscapes as they might exist with impacts of climate change and evolution influenced by genetic engineering."
Drawing from natural history illustrations and maritime history, Rockman's paintings "look beneath the ocean's surface to examine critical environmental and social justice issues of our past, present, and future," according to the museum.
The exhibition represents the museum’s "new focus on connecting its history and collection to address social issues intersecting with the oceans and maritime commerce," according to a statement from the museum.
A 160-page publication, designed to bring together essays on the arts, humanities and ocean science, will be presented alongside the exhibition.
The project represents "a shift in perspective at the Mystic Seaport Museum," according to the statement, one that is designed to "raise awareness and inspire conversations around the critical global issues that face our oceans due to the impacts of maritime activities as part of our collective cultural, social and economic heritage."
"'Alexis Rockman: Oceanus' depicts a cautionary vision of a dreamlike yet cynical climate worldview," according to the museum. "A world beneath the ocean’s surface is reflected in cascading shades of blue and green, populated by sea creatures that fill the canvas in dynamic and exquisite detail. Upon closer examination, these beautiful otherworldly scenes are revealed as polluted and overexploited, with ships looming above through dark skies marred by oil rigs and a tsunami wave crashing towards the viewer.
“The works in this show will tell the story of humankind’s indelible relationship with the ocean and the connections between the sea and our own survival," according to the statement. "The project will probe this complex story through the museum’s collections and the history of the oceans and their people.”
