WESTERLY — The Licensing Board unanimously approved issuance of a liquor license for the United Theatre Wednesday pending the facility's approval for the license by the state Department of Health and Division of Taxation.
The Class T license sought by the theater will allow storage and sale of beer, wine and liquor on the premises when scheduled events relating to art, the theater or community artistic experiences are conducted for a period of one hour prior to those events and one hour subsequent as long as the events occur after noon.
The board conducted a special meeting for the purpose of deliberating on the theater's license application at the request of the theater.
Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer who represents the theater, said liquor would generally be sold at the facility's concession stand and potentially at portable bars or by servers during large events. Patrons will be allowed to bring alcoholic drinks they purchase on the premises into the theater's venues, Liguori said.
Mary Bellanger, a member of the board, said she had concerns about alcohol being served in a facility that will cater to both adults and minors.
Liguori said the theater's servers will be trained, and he noted that the Granite Theatre on Granite Street has had a liquor license for several years.
"I don't believe there have been any issues," Liguori said, referring to the Granite Theatre's license.
Angela Thoman-Miller, a member of the board, said that other movie theaters in the area also serve alcohol.
In related business, the board, during its regular meeting on July 8, issued licenses to a couple of new restaurants that are set to open sometime in the next few weeks and months. A Class B Victualer License was approved for K&D Westerly LLC., which will do business as Surf Cantina at 15 Canal St. The location has a long history of restaurants, including China Village, Senor Flaco's, and, more recently, 84 Ale Works & Tavern.
Daniel Van Kruiningen said he and his business partner, Kenneth Fontaine, plan for Surf Cantina to be a "hybrid Mexican" restaurant that will serve tacos, tapas, salads, and hamburgers. Kruiningen and Fontaine are continuing to finalize the menu, he said. The pair also run Chapter One Food & Drink restaurants in Mystic and Guilford, Conn. Extensive renovations have taken place at the Canal Street location, Kruiningen said, adding that the new restaurant could be open in about three to four weeks.
The board also approved issuance of a Class B Victualer license to Crowhead Productions LLC., which will do business as The Cafe at 3 Canal St., in space that is now contiguous with the United Theatre. The Twisted Vine formerly occupied the space where the new restaurant will open. Dan King, the managing member of Crowhead Productions LLC, said the 86-seat cafe will both serve the theater when shows are scheduled and function as a restaurant during all other times. King said the restaurant will likely open in mid-September.
With an upgraded kitchen and bar, King said The Cafe will serve classic American fare modeled after fabled Los Angeles and Hollywood restaurants such as the Brown Derby, where the Cobb Salad came into fashion, and Romanoff's Restaurant, a popular haunt of Hollywood stars, including Alfred Hitchcock. King is executive director of the Royce Family Fund, a central backer of the United Theatre renovation and rebirth.
