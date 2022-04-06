WESTERLY — The town's annual road project list is taking shape following action by the Town Council earlier this week.
The council voted unanimously to approve spending up to about $2.66 million for work on 20 roads. The roads will be added to an existing contract with J H Lynch & Sons Inc. of Cumberland. The company has agreed to honor pricing that was established when the company first started working under a contract that was signed in 2019, according to Town Manager Shawn Lacey.
The 20 newly added roads will be paid for with funds from the $11 million road, sidewalk and waterline bond approved by voters in 2021. According to a presentation made to the council in February by Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski, the roads approved by the council on Monday bring the total project list of roads to be accomplished in this year's road work season to 31.
The list of roads is as follows: Annanias Avenue, Azalea Drive, Babcock Road, Bellaire Street, Benson Avenue, Boombridge Road, Concord Court, East Stuart Street, Fisherman's Avenue, Governor Avenue, Grove Avenue, Henry Street, Hunter Terrace, Joan Road, Kimball Avenue, Knowles Avenue, Laurence Street, Lima Drive, Lorraine Road, May Drive, Montauk Avenue, Mountain Avenue, North Joseph Street, Piezzo Drive, Plateau Road, Plimpton Road, Ward Avenue, Weekapaug Road, Wells Street, Wilder Avenue, and Wildflower Drive.
Most of the roads will undergo full-depth reconstruction and a few will receive a mill and pavement overlay treatment.
The long-awaited Church Street and sidewalk reconstruction project is also slated to occur this year, and in February the town announced it was accepting bids for other sidewalk projects.
The council also approved spending up $468,592 in American Rescue Act funds for the purchase and installation of galvanized steel poles, electrical components and LED bulbs for the Craig Field softball field and the Westerly Pee Wee Football field. The funds are part pf President Joe Biden's economic stimulus package aimed at helping the country recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal program provides $65.1 billion in direct relief to municipalities throughout the country. The town is scheduled to receive a total of $6.6 million from the federal program over two years.
The council had previously approved $425,000 for lighting at the two fields but was asked to approve the greater amount when officials learned that some aspects of the project required additional funding.
The council, on Monday, also approved spending up to $92,068 in American Rescue Act funds to pay for a new tractor and beach rake for use during the summer on the town's two beaches. The council had previously approved a slightly lesser amount but Lacey said town officials learned that a new rake would was needed when it was determined that the current rake was not worth refurbishing.
Lacey noted that the tractor and beach rake receive intense daily use during beach season. Council President Sharon Ahern said the purchases for the beach were worthwhile.
"If you think people will be upset about not resurfacing the roads wait until you see what they say about the beach. I think we all agree this is fundamental," Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.