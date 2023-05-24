WESTERLY — A residential subdivision proposal for Ledward Avenue presented more than two years ago and in the works for twice that time is back before Westerly’s Planning Board.
Applicant J&C Luzzi Home’s preliminary plan for 60 Ledward Ave. calls for eight single-family homes and one duplex building on Ledward Avenue and includes the extension of Gardner Drive.
The development parcel is 11.4 acres, with plans calling for 8.1 of those acres to be conserved land and 0.45 acres reserved for storm water management.
“This was before us exactly two years ago for master plan approval,” Town Planner Nancy Letendre said. “A lot has happened since then.”
The parcel contains a total of 11 lots, though only nine would contain housing. The two remaining lots would be designated as not for development.
Main access would be at the end of Gardner Drive, and 60 Ledward Ave. would be the site of the two-family duplex building.
“The objective is to extend the cul-de-sac on Gardner Drive to create those eight lots we’re proposing,” William Nardone, attorney for J&C Luzzi Home, said.
As an inclusionary zoning application, low and moderate income units would be part of the development. The two duplex units would serve that function, and developer J&C Luzzi would retain ownership and rent them, Nardone said.
The Planning Board approved, with conditions, the master plan for the subdivision during its regular meeting on May 18, 2021.
“We’ve been able to check off a lot of things from the list of requirements leading into this,” Letendre said.
The project began life, Nardone said, as a 44-unit apartment complex proposal. That conceptual plan was modified based on concerns and then submitted in June 2019 for 30 two-bedroom condominium units in 11 different buildings on the site, Nardone said.
“We had animated discussion, spirited discussion,” he said, including concerned neighbors and staff.
“We listened to all those concerns, made some significant modifications,” he said.
In 2020, the proposal changed into a plan for 11 single-family homes, and additional revisions in 2021 brought the project closer to the current configuration of eight single-family lots on the Gardner Drive extension. The two-family home to be situated off Ledward Avenue required approval from the town’s Zoning Board, Nardone said, as a master plan approval condition.
“It didn’t have enough frontage,” he said. “And you also need a special use permit for two-family structure in that zone.”
The final two lots, numbered 10 and 11, would contain the conservation area and a drainage retention area.
The plans also received state Department of Environmental Management septic system and wetlands approval.
“It’s taken over four years to get to this point for a preliminary hearing,” Nardone said.
The extension to Gardner Drive would be 270 to 280 feet and constructed to town specifications, according to the application. Town sewer and water lines would be extended to serve the subdivision.
The parcel was at one time the site of a small quarry operation.
In talks with the Westerly Land Trust, Nardone said its members have expressed serious interest in acquiring the eight-acre conservation portion, “subject to their board’s approval, of course.”
The board opened a public hearing on the application May 16 and after two hours of testimony continued it to June 20.
“This application’s come a long way from back when it was a 40-unit application,” Board Chairman Justin Hopkins said.
