Ledge Light Health District will conduct weekly COVID testing events in Groton and New London, with both drive-up and walk-up testing available. PCR testing will be conducted with results available from Sema4 Labs in 24 to 48 hours.
Testing will be conducted at the City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St., on Tuesdays, from 3 to 7 p.m., and at the New London Senior Center, 120 Broad St., on Fridays, from noon to 5 p.m. No appointments are needed, and testing is available to everyone. Sema4 will process collect health insurance information from those with coverage, but there is no charge for those without coverage.
For more information, or to find other available testing locations in Southeastern Connecticut, visit llhd.org/coronavirus-covid-19-situation/covid-19-testing/.
