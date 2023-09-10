Thomas Alvin Barber, a Civil War veteran, is one of only two businessmen in Ashaway who produced a medicine bottle with his name on it. Besides Barber the only other one was Dr. Alexander Briggs.
And to say that Ashaway bottles are hard to find is an understatement. But in the case of Barber, his length of time in the pharmacy business was short-lived — about 15 years or so. The lack of embossed bottles for other businesses could indicate that the village had few merchants with a high enough volume to warrant such an investment.
Westerly, on the other hand, had hundreds of businesses and consequently had dozens of establishments using bottles with their name and town embossed on them — probably due to competition and a need to stand out.
While back in the day Ashaway was small, it had a lot to offer its residents. It had a general store, pharmacy, cobbler, barber shop, doctor, blacksmith shop and a bank. And all of these businesses were generally located in one spot — on the corner where Laurel Avenue and West and High streets meet.
Thomas Alvin Barber was the son of Jared and Eliza Barber. He was born Jan. 3, 1843, the youngest of 10 children — seven boys and three girls. His paternal grandparents were Hosea and Caty Barber, and his maternal grandparents were Henry and Martha Davis Stanton. The elder Barbers were residents of Westerly, while the Stantons resided in Stonington.
The Barbers moved to Hopkinton when Thomas was an infant. It was there that Barber resided much of his time, always claiming that as his home. His father was a ship carpenter by trade and owned and lived on a small farm. Thomas, in his youth, worked on the farm in the summer and attended school in winter.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, the 19-year-old Barber decided to do his part to preserve the Union, and on Sept. 25, 1861, enlisted in Company I, Fourth Regiment, Rhode Island Volunteers, then being formed on “Camp Green” in Rhode Island.
According to the History of Washington and Kent Counties, Rhode Island, by J.R. Cole, “This regiment was with Burnside in his North Carolina Expedition, and later with the Army of the Potomac. It participated actively in the battle on Roanoke Island, wading the swamp waist-deep in water, making the flank movement which routed the enemy and closed the battle. Later, at the battle of New Bern, it also took a prominent part, leading the grand charge which gave the victory to the Union troops. Its action in the siege of Fort Macon, the battles of South Mountain, Antietam, Fredericksburg, and Petersburg, as well as in numerous smaller engagements and skirmishes, gave it the name which it justly earned of ‘The Fighting Fourth.’
“So severely was this regiment used in the battle of Antietam that at the close of the engagement the company (consisting of about 100 men) to which Mr. Barber belonged was left with but seventeen active members, of which he was one,” Cole wrote.
“He (Barber) was constantly with it, participating in all its hardships, privations and dangers, steadily working his way up from private to third sergeant of his company, which place he filled at the time of his discharge after more than three years of active service.”
History will record that his regiment lost five officers and 68 enlisted men “killed or mortally wounded” and 67 enlisted men killed by disease. A regiment during the Civil War consisted of about 1,000 men.
After he returned from the war he was employed in the counting room and store of C. Maxson & Co. of Westerly, from May 1865 to February 1869. It was this job that introduced him to business. Maxson was a lumber dealer and builder. They also sold doors, sashes, blinds, glass, paints and all sorts of hardware.
On Nov. 18, 1867, Barber married Miss Sarah Jane Kenyon, daughter of Dr. Joseph Devere Kenyon of Hopkinton. The couple had two children, Joseph Devere and Hattie Florine. Joseph was born on March 3, 1871, and died in 1945. He would grow up to become a doctor like his grandfather and finish his career at an office on Granite Street, Westerly, after practicing in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he went to school, and in Pawtucket, R.I. Hattie was born on July 2, 1872, and died on Nov. 5, 1883, at the age of 12.
On April 1, 1869, Barber began his business career in the “Jacob Babcock” store on High Street next to the Ashaway River. That building survives to this day and is owned by Kris Van Den Bossche.
Van Den Bossche says that there was a store at his house since about 1815. A store addition was built in 1856 and was the post office for the village through the Civil War years. Oliver B. Irish ran it in those years, followed by George B. Carpenter and then Barber, both veterans of the 4th Rhode Island Infantry.
In 1873 Barber erected and moved to a new location nearby. In 1877, the business having outgrown its limited quarters, he erected the building known as “Ashaway Hall,” fitting for his own use a large and commodious store on the first floor, with a public hall above. Historians say the hall filled “a long-felt want in the community.”
The store was about 90-by-45 feet and had large windows that must have provided a lot of natural light to the store’s interior. Those windows are long gone. Remnants of the hall survive, however, running the entire length of the building with a stage on the west end. It featured a curved, plastered ceiling and was about 20 feet from floor to ceiling. A medallion and light socket on the ceiling are centered above the stage, and Romanesque paintings adorn the stage walls, and a stylish wallpaper border runs along the ceiling.
In its heyday it must have been grand.
On one end can be seen a hole in the wall where a projectionist sat and a camera poked through.
Besides the movies, which came later in its life, it hosted graduation ceremonies and various entertainment. In 1878 the Ladies Auxiliary Society from the First Seventh Day Baptist Church hosted a music and literary performance. Admission was 15 cents.
The new building was next door to Barber’s father-in-law’s doctor office, says Van Den Bossche.
In 1885, Barber closed out the dry goods business and added a jewelry and silverware department.
But all good things must come to an end and in the 20th century the Barber building became the home of Aetna Engineering. One thing that Aetna did to spoil the hall was to build a floor for storage which effectively splits it in half. But the curve of the stage is still visible.
Barber was a member of the First Seventh Day Baptist Church of Hopkinton, and was on its board of directors. He was also connected with the Masonic fraternity, being a member of Franklin Lodge and a Sir Knight in Narragansett Commandery, both of Westerly.
Barber and his kin are buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ashaway on a plot they share with the Kenyon and Denison families. Barber inscriptions are on one side of a large obelisk. Denison has one side, and the Kenyons are on the other two sides.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
