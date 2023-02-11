The South County chapter of the League of Women Voters Rhode Island is sponsoring an essay contest honoring Women’s History Month. The contest is open to all students in grade 9 in both public and private high schools as well as those students being homeschooled in South County.
Students should choose a woman from American history who has made a positive impact on society, explain their choice and how her contributions and achievements made a difference. The deadline for submission is midnight, Feb. 28. An award of $100 will be given to the top winners in each participating school, to be presented on March 15.
The essays will be judged by league members as well as a member of the community. For more information, visit lwvri.org or facebook.com/LWVRISC.
— Sun staff
