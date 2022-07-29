WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters R.I. South County is asking for Westerly citizens’ input. As in previous election years, the league is preparing for live candidate forums featuring candidates vying for the Westerly Town Council, School Committee and State Senate District 38.
Input being requested includes what issues are important to people in Westerly and questions the league should ask the town council, school committee, state house and state senate candidates.
To complete the anonymous survey, visit https://forms.gle/3KVogT9TEpjfEaik7.
The Westerly Town Council has 10 candidates for seven open positions: William Aiello (I), Joy Cordio (D), Dylan LaPietra (I), Robert Lombardo (I), Kevin Lowther (D), Mark Melvan (I), Edward Morrone (D), Philip Overton (R), Mary Scialabba D), and Mark Sullivan (I).
The Westerly School Committee has seven candidates for three open positions: Leslie Dunn (D), Angela Goethals (D), Tim Killam (I), Seth Logan (I), Felix Martinez (I), Michael Ober (D), and Lori Wycall (R).
There are six candidates running for state Senate District 38 which covers the towns of Charlestown, South Kingstown and Westerly: Sharon Ahern (D), Caswell Cooke Jr. (I), Robert DeVillers (I), Victoria Gu (D), Michael Niemeyer (D), and Westin Place (R). There will be a primary Sept. 13 for the three Democrats, and only the winner will participate in the league forum.
Sam Azzinaro is running unopposed for re-election for state Representative District 37.
