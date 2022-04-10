The League of Women Voters of South County will host a discussion with the Rhode Island Department of Education on the proposed new high school graduation requirements in Rhode Island on April 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Westerly Library Auditorium. The discussion is free and open to the public.
The proposed statewide graduation requirements, called “Reimagine High School,” will adjust the system in place to obtain a diploma starting with the Class of 2027.
The program will include an overview of the proposed regulations by Stephen Osborn, RIDE’s state strategy and student opportunity officer, and Olivia Smith, RIDE’s executive associate of state strategy and student opportunity. Teachers, students, parents, and School Committee members from Westerly and Chariho are encouraged to attend to learn more about what is being proposed and how it will affect students.
The regulations were last revised six years ago. Although there is no change in the number of credits to graduate, the requirements are more rigorous.
Included in the proposal are new requirements in mathematics and foreign language for all students. In addition, students will also be required to demonstrate proficiency in civics and computer science, beginning with the Class of 2027, and financial literacy, beginning with the Class of 2024.
There will be time for questions and the procedure for submitting formal testimony to RIDE will be described. For more information on the process used by RIDE to develop the proposed changes go to https://www.ride.ri.gov/StudentsFamilies/RIPublicSchools/DiplomaSystem.aspx.
— Sun staff
