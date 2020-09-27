WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters - South County will hold Westerly’s “Meet the Candidates Nights” for the upcoming general election on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The forum for the Westerly School Committee candidates will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., followed by the forum for Rhode Island State Legislators representing House District 37 and Senate District 38 at 8 p.m. The forums will be held virtually.
The forums will provide an opportunity for Westerly voters to learn more about the candidates campaigning for offices in Westerly and representing Westerly in the state legislature. During the forums, each candidate will be given time for an opening and closing statement and an opportunity to answer questions on issues confronting the town and the state.
The candidates for House District 38 are Brian Patrick Kennedy and Donald Kohlman II. Kennedy did not respond to the league’s invitation and Kohlman stated he is unable to attend. The town council forum will be moderated by Antonia Ayres-Brown, the Newport bureau report for The Public’s Radio, and moderator for the school committee and legislators’ forums will be John Bender, education reporter for The Public’s Radio.
To watch the forum live, visit westerlyri.gov/CandidateForum. A link to the recorded forum will be posted at facebook.com/LWVRISC and at lwvri.org. For more information, email lwvscri@gmail.com.
