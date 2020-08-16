WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters South County will hold its 2020 “Meet the Candidate Night” forums for the Westerly Town Council candidates on Thursday, Oct. 1, and for the Westerly School Committee and state legislative candidates on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Format details and other specifics will be announced after the Sept. 8 primary.
The league welcomes questions from Westerly, Bradford and Hopkinton residents for Westerly Town Council, School Committee and state legislature. Westerly is represented by state representatives for districts 36 and 37 and by a senator for district 38. Residents of Charlestown may also submit questions for candidates for state representative district 36 and senate district 38.
Questions may be submitted by email to lwvscVS2020@gmail.com, online at forms.gle/dLNbf86T4Yu14GRNA; or by U.S. mail to: LWVSC, P.O. Box 1636, Westerly, RI 02891-1636, Attn: Voter Services Committee. The question should specify to which candidate position(s) the question(s) should be directed. The wording of a question that is selected may be changed, and that there is no guarantee that a given question will be used.
The deadline for question submission is Tuesday, Aug. 25. No questions will be accepted after the deadline.
For membership information or questions about the Meet the Candidates nights, email lwvscri@gmail.com.
