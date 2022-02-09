WESTERLY — Two of the lawmakers who represent the town at the State House in Providence have joined Gov. Daniel McKee in pushing for an accelerated timetable to address problems on Granite and Franklin streets.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-38th District, and state Rep. Sam Azzinaro, D-37th District, both called for work on the roadways to be accomplished this year in a recently issued joint news release.
"The roadway has deteriorated to the point that repairs can no longer wait,” Algiere said.
The legislators said the state road is a top priority.
"We’re pushing to get this important roadway reconstructed this year,” Azzinaro said.
Algiere, during an interview Wednesday, said he had communicated and met with state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. about the road on multiple occasions and has also worked to coordinate with National Grid, the utilities company that often has to tear up and then repave roads after working on gas and electrical lines.
"I've requested that the state expedite work on those two streets due to the conditions and the fact that there is money coming into the state under the federal infrastructure bill," Algiere said.
In January, McKee announced an accelerated plan to repair more than 100 roads and bridges using federal infrastructure funds. Included in the $2.1 billion worth of projects that will be paid for with a combination of state funds and funds from the state's allotment of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the work on Granite and Franklin streets, from Route 78 to Union Street in the downtown area, is expected to cost $5.51 million.
Algiere said the roadways are in significant need of resurfacing. Drainage work and repairs to sidewalks and curbs are also needed, he said. Drainage on parts of Granite Street will always be challenging, Algiere said, because storm water drains downhill to the Pawcatuck River. Rain storms that occur during high tide can cause the drainage system to become overrun because of water forced into the system by the tide, he said.
"I'm confident that we will get this project moved up and make the road safer for motorists," Algiere said.
Algiere said he is also pushing state officials to direct funds and attention to upgrade traffic signals on state roads in the town.
Also on the governor's list of accelerated projects is $13.3 million for work on a six-mile stretch of Route 1 from Robin Hollow Lane in Westerly to Tamanasco Drive in Charlestown and $16.6 million for work on a stretch of I-95, from the Connecticut state line to Route 138 in Hopkinton.
"Thanks to the hard work of our Congressional delegation that made sure Rhode Island got our fair share in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we are able to speed up 100 road and bridge projects across Rhode Island — putting tradesmen and women to work creating safer roads, safer bridges, and more bike paths,” said McKee in a news release. "Rhode Island is ready to put these dollars to work and the good news is — we have a plan to do it quickly."
Through the infrastructure act, the state DOT will receive an additional $576 million in federal funds over a five-year period to invest in transportation infrastructure. The DOT has determined, according to the news release, that the additional funding makes it possible to accelerate its 10-year plan and begin construction of over 100 projects valued at $2.1 billion an average of four years sooner. Matching state funding will be combined with the federal funds to speed the improvements.
