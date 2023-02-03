WESTERLY — The Coy Café inside the Westerly Public Library served its final cup of coffee on Friday, with the couple that ran it departing to focus on their family and a growing mobile business.
The café, located inside the former circulation area on the first floor outside the Old Main Reading Room and just beyond the front main entrance doors, opened in August 2018.
It is named after legendary longtime librarian Sallie E. Coy, who served as director of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park from 1930 to 1960.
Erika and Tim Lebling, owners of Wakin’ Up Waggin,’ have operated the space since it opened.
“I’ve been very fortunate and I’m very thankful to the library and the board for inviting me into that space and to Sallie Coy for allowing me to sit in her office for those years,” Tim Lebling said.
Lebling, a Pawcatuck resident, said that during COVID, he started marketing a mobile business and delivery service. Wakin’ Up Waggin’ will be totally mobile in 2023, he said.
“I’m at all the local farmers’ markets, all the local events,” he said. “You’ll be able to find us throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, just look for the big red dog house.”
In addition to creating two businesses, the Pawcatuck couple, parents of children ages 6 and 8, came to a decision that Lebling said was best for the family.
“The decision was to allow another owner-operator to come in, and I would do just the mobile business,” he said. His new operation is time-consuming as well, he said, but it will allow him some flexibility to become more involved in the community and his family.
“To be able to coach and be there when the kids come home from school,” he said. “I’ll be able to be more family-oriented.”
Lebling compared the final day Friday to the series finale of “Seinfeld,” in that he again encountered many fascinating people he’s met throughout the years at the library.
“The library is such a treasure,” he said. “The library and Coy Café combination was a community coffee shop where everybody was welcome. We drew in people from Watch Hill and people who are living in the woods. That was my mission, and they all had a great story to tell over a cup of coffee.”
Those are the people, he said, he’ll always treasure.
“It was an all-inclusive place where everyone felt welcome,” he said.
The Lebling family will still be very visible and active in town.
“We’re very much still part of the community,” Lebling said. Erika, his wife, works at the Westerly Land Trust, and he will be even more involved with his mobile business. Wakin’ Up Waggin’ will be based out of the Velvet Mill in Stonington. The business will operate from Niantic to Charlestown and points beyond.
“It’s just as busy, if not busier. I’m just thankful,” he said.
Lebling and Westerly Library Executive Director Brigitte Hopkins said the Coy Café space will keep its name. Sallie Coy, who first started working at the library in 1911, was the library's longest-serving director.
“We have a couple of great ideas,” for the space, Hopkins said, “But nothing’s fleshed out yet.”
Hopkins said the Westerly Library Board of Trustees will decide on a new use for the space.
“We’re actually looking to possibly go in a different direction other than a coffee shop,” she said.
But all involved want it to remain a public area with the Coy name.
“We have that space there really for our patrons,” Hopkins said. She’s hoping the space isn’t vacant for long, and estimates that within a month or two it will have a new purpose.
“We want to do this right,” she said.
