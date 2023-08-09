WESTERLY — The former site of a community garden on Main Street in Westerly has been sold to its next-door neighbor, part of a two-year effort to transform the lot into a new permanent green space.
The Westerly Land Trust sold the 0.3-acre parcel at 177 Main St. to 169 Main St. LLC, which operates Cinder Restaurant next door.
The move is part of the nonprofit land trust’s Urban Initiative, in which the trust has partnered with the Royce Family Fund to buy and adaptively re-use commercial properties of interest in downtown Westerly, with an ultimate goal of transferring the improved properties to new operators. The land trust started the initiative in 2004.
Land Trust Executive Director Jennifer Fusco said the collaborative project celebrates public access to natural spaces, environmental best practices, economic advancement and love for community.
“Creating a space that hits all these marks sets a tone for inclusive, town-wide progress and emphasizes pedestrian connections to parks and open spaces and encourages tree planting in the public realm,” Fusco said.
The land trust’s community garden occupied 177 Main St. until 2019, when the garden was relocated to 145 Main St., a lot also owned by the trust.
In 2021, the organization joined with Cinder Restaurant to create a permanent greenscape on the newly-vacant lot. The two entities determined that the best and highest use for their neighboring Main Street lots was a blend of commercial property and public urban greenway along the nationally designated Wild and Scenic Pawcatuck River.
The land trust received a community development grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to support the transformation of 177 Main St. through landscaping, wayfinding signage and public access walkways along the river.
Through the Coastal Resources Management Council’s Urban Coastal Greenway program, the project design team constructed the Cinder Restaurant building to allow for 25 feet of public access area along the Pawcatuck River. In addition, both properties’ permeable surfaces provide flood relief and stormwater management. A conservation easement held by the CRMC ensures that the 177 Main St. parcel will remain green open space, never to be developed.
Cinder Restaurant’s owner and operator, Sam Agnello, applauded the work that’s gone into securing and preserving the lot for generations to come.
“It’s a privilege to be on Main Street and we are grateful to the WLT and Royce Family Fund for the opportunity to create and preserve an open green space along the Pawcatuck River that complements our business and the community’s riverfront,” Agnello said.
The purchase also complements activity by the town’s Resilient Riverfront Renewal project at 107 Main St. The current parking lot at that address will be transformed into a community event space under the plan, with public river view access. Other property owners up and down the Main Street corridor have agreed to participate in the program.
The Southern Rhode Island Conservation District serves as project manager for the Main Street riverfront corridor renewal program. Gina Fuller, SRICD district manager, said Tuesday the sale is good news for the town.
“The SRICD is excited for Sam and Cinder, they are great stewards of the land both at their farm and at the restaurant, this is great news for Westerly,” Fuller said.
“The Westerly Land Trust community garden and the Cinder property have been pioneers in the redevelopment of Main Street with the inclusion of nature-based solutions to managing storm water and incorporating coastal greenway standards in this important commercial district," Fuller added. "We look forward to continuing this work in partnership with the town and other property owners along Main Street as part of the Resilient Riverfront Renewal project.”
The Westerly Land Trust owns, protects and manages more than 1,700 acres of conservation land in Westerly and six urban properties in downtown Westerly, including three properties on Main Street, as well as the historic Industrial Trust building on High Street and the United Theatre and Montgomery Ward buildings on Canal Street.
